Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to get a musical episode

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is getting a musical makeover, after a surprising reveal from this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

The Star Trek Universe panel at the Comic-Con confirmed that an episode of the new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will in fact be a musical episode.

A video was released from the panel teasing the episode, which will be called 'Subspace Rhapsody', an apparent nod to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

This isn't a completely shocking revelation, however. There have been musical moments in previous episodes, such as when Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) had to sing to a piece of alien technology to get it to work. Her voice, in particular, was teased in the video.



The original songs will be composed by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce, who are members of the rock band Letters to Cleo. The episode will be the ninth episode of the season and will premiere soon — on August 3 on Paramount+.

The official video teasing the episode sadly isn't yet available to watch in the UK.

This particular Star Trek show stars Gooding alongside Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Ethan Peck, and MCU star Anson Mount, who appeared as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Recently, Mount was asked if he was going to return to the MCU. Sadly, it looks like Black Bolt fans are set to be disappointed.



"If the answer was yes I wouldn't be able to tell you – but the answer is no, so I can," he said.

"I've had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel and it's a conversation. But they've got their current phase that they need to do."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 streams on Paramount+, with new episodes on Thursdays.

