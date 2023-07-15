Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Ethan Peck Talks Discovery’s Michael Burnham — Does Spock Still Think About Her?

We’re still thinking about Spock’s confession in this week’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which dropped on Thursday. During the hour, the usually tight-lipped Vulcan finally pushed past the urge to suppress and admitted to Chapel that he had feelings for her.

“I don’t want to suppress this,” he declared. “I want to feel this.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from TVLine

Of this romantic gesture, Ethan Peck (who plays Spock) says that it “really illustrates his curiosity in his own self, which is this human side of himself that he’s really buried and compartmentalized for a long time.”

Spock’s adoptive sister, Star Trek: Discovery’s Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), “really showed him the importance of and set him on this journey of understanding and embracing it.” So if it weren’t for Burnham, he might still be stealing glances at Chapel without ever saying anything.

Before Spock and Burnham said their final goodbyes in Star Trek: Discovery’s Season 2 finale — she and the rest of the Discovery crew were moments away from flying through a wormhole that transported them thousands of years into the future — she encouraged him to “find that person who seems farthest from you and reach for them.” It’s safe to say he kept that promise.

Despite the Enterprise crew, including Spock, agreeing to keep what really happened to Discovery a secret, Peck confirms that the science officer still thinks about his sister from time to time.

“Absolutely,” the Strange New Worlds star says. “He’s such a rule follower that I don’t think he would ever talk about it. They’ve all promised never to speak of the Discovery again. I think the thought or memory enters his mind when he’s in bed falling asleep or looking at the stars.”

Peck noted that he thinks “a lot about what Spock thinks about” when he’s in between scenes.

“What is he wondering about?” the actor ponders. “He’s such a curious person, and such a brilliant mind, so far beyond any of us. I love to imagine the different streams of thought that are occurring, and I imagine she’s there.”

Note: This interview took place before SAG-AFTRA officially announced a strike on July 13.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.