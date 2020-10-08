New Star Trek show Prodigy will bring back Captain Janeway

From Digital Spy

The next Star Trek series will feature a familiar face – and voice!

Next year, Nickelodeon will premiere an all-new animated series called Star Trek: Prodigy, about a group of rebellious teens taking control of a decommissioned Federation starship.

But the teens won't be heading on a lawless joyride! They'll have to cross paths with one of the most esteemed Captains in Starfleet history, when they attract the attention of Captain Kathryn Janeway!

And yes, Kate Mulgrew is officially returning to the franchise to reprise the iconic role she originally played in live-action in Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Nemesis (via Variety).

"I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can't wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy," Mulgrew said today (October 8) at New York Comic-Con/Metaverse.

"How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me."

Captain Janeway is expected to have a central role in the CGI-animated series, so it won't just be a cameo.

"Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors," executive producer Alex Kurtzman said. "She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as 'good enough' by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding.

"We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she."

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres next year on Nickelodeon, as the second animated Star Trek series currently on air (along with Lower Decks).

