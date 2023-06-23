Star Trek: Prodigy cancelled after 1 season

Paramount

Star Trek: Prodigy won't be returning for a second season.

According to TheWrap, the animated series has been axed by streaming service Paramount+, alongside the Grease prequel show Rise of the Pink Ladies, the reboot of The Game and RuPaul's Queen of the Universe.

Unfortunately, Paramount also plans to remove these shows from its streaming service entirely in some regions before integrating content from US premium channel Showtime.

A Paramount+ spokesperson said: "As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers.

"The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service. We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavours."

The cancellation was surprising because Star Trek: Prodigy was originally given a two-season commitment from Paramount. The producers will have a chance to shop the series to other possible buyers.

Producer Aaron J. Waltke has tweeted that work on season 2 will continue: "Obviously, there is not much I can say. Everyone on the cast and crew loves #StarTrekProdigy deeply.

"I have noticed some misleading headlines, so all I can do is point to this particular part of the press release. We are completing season two on schedule and seeking a new home!"

The animated show, from Hotel and The Lego Movie's Kevin and Dan Hageman, was the Star Trek's first-ever 3D animation series.

The young adult-themed series centred around a group of teenagers — voiced by On My Block's Brett Gray, Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell, Invincible's Jason Mantzoukas and The Crown's Angus Imrie — hijacking a Starfleet Federation starship for an extended joyride.

Prodigy was also notable for bringing back franchise veteran Kate Mulgrew as Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway — or, at least an Emergency Training Holographic Advisor designed to mimic Janeway.

Star Trek: Discovery seasons 1-4 are streaming on Paramount+. A fifth and final season has been confirmed, and is expected to premiere in early 2024.

