‘Star Trek: Picard': The Cast of ‘Next Generation’ Cast Takes One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (Video)

More than 35 years after they had their first voyage together, the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is ready for their likely curtain call as the trailer for the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premiered at New York Comic-Con ahead of its release on Paramount+ this coming February.



The entire “TNG” cast was on-hand at NYCC to present the teaser, including Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Mariana Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn and Brent Spiner. The final season will see the Enterprise-D crew, along with “Star Trek: Voyager” alum Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) take on enemies from their past.



Foremost among them in the trailer is Vadic, played by three-time Emmy winner and “Pulp Fiction” star Amanda Plummer, who is the captain of the alien warship Shrike and who vows to get explosive vengeance on the Federation.

“TNG” fans will also recognize the return of Professor Moriarty, a holodeck program based on Sherlock Holmes’ nemesis that La Forge created, only to become self-aware and bent on destroying the Enterprise. Spiner will also return as Lore, the evil “brother” of Picard’s departed android crewmate Data.



In addition, “Star Trek” showrunner Alex Kurtzman announced that “Picard” will be a family affair for LeVar Burton, whose daughter, Mica Burton, will appear alongside him as La Forge’s younger daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut will also appear as Alandra’s sister and fellow ensign Sidney.



The final season of “Star Trek: Picard” begins on Paramount+ on Feb. 16. Watch the trailer in the clip above.