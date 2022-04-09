‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Debuts Teaser Trailer And Key Art For Season 3 Of Paramount+ Animated Series

Paramount+ made it so today, releasing the Season 3 teaser trailer and key art for Star Trek: Lower Decks. The reveal was part of a panel at Star Trek: Mission Chicago.

Season three will be available to stream later this year on Paramount+ in the US. Created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), the new season challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns, starting with a resolution for season two’s cliffhanger finale.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

In celebration of First Contact Day, which was on April 5th, Paramount+ and CBS will jointly donate $1 for every Tweet (one per handle) sent that uses the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives through Sunday, April 10. Donations will go toward charities that support LGBTQ+ equality, veterans and humanitarian aid. Visit StarTrek.com/StarTrekUnitedGives for more info and terms.

