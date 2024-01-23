“Star Trek: Enterprise” Actor Gary Graham Dead at 73: 'This Was So Sudden'

The late actor's ex-wife shared the news on Facebook early Tuesday morning

Brandon Williams/Getty Images Actor Gary Graham attends the reveal of the "Longmire" coffee table book by Cinematic Pictures Group - Publishing at Cinematic Pictures Gallery on July 29, 2017

Gary Graham, best known for his role in Star Trek: Enterprise, died on Monday. He was 73.

The actor’s ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, shared the news in a Facebook post. “It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today,” she wrote in the tribute posted early Tuesday morning.

Lavelle said that she and her daughter, as well as Graham’s wife of nearly 25 years, Becky, were "completely devastated” by the sudden loss, adding that Becky “was by his side" when he died.

Becky later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Graham died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Spokane, Washington.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Actor Gary Graham attends the 17th annual official Star Trek convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 1, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lavelle said she met Graham when she was “just 20 years old.” At the time, “he was one half of the star duo on the TV series Alien Nation,” which aired on Fox from 1989 to 1990. He starred alongside Eric Pierpoint in the series, which saw the two actors fight crime as futuristic cops.

“He had already been in movies like All the Right Moves with Tom Cruise,” Lavelle said of Graham's role as Cruise's on-screen brother in the 1983 film, while also noting that his career included “many more credits.”

He was “funny” with a “sarcastic sense of humor,” she wrote, “but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee.”

Lavelle added, “This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief. Fly high into the heavens Gar!”

Among Graham’s other career highlights include a multi-year stint on Star Trek: Enterprise from 2001 to 2005 as Vulcan Ambassador Soval, as well as appearances in several other well-known shows like Starsky and Hutch and The Dukes of Hazzard.



