‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Offers First Look at Season 5 at New York Comic-Con

Jeremy Fuster
·1 min read

“Star Trek: Discovery” is still filming its fifth season, but the show’s cast and crew showed up at New York Comic-Con to offer a first glimpse at what’s to come.

Along with a sizzle reel for the new season, which you can watch above, “Star Trek” showrunner Alex Kurtzman announced that “The Umbrella Academy” star Callum Keith Rennie is joining the cast along with Eve Harlow (“Agents of SHIELD”) and Elias Toufexis (“Shadowhunters”).

Rennie will play Capt. Reyner, a Starfleet officer used to commanding his ship in times of war, but finds it much harder to be a leader during times of peace. Harlow and Toufexis will play a pair of couriers who have now turned to a life of crime.

Also Read:
‘Star Trek’ Sequel Removed From Release Slate a Month After Director Matt Shakman’s Exit

“Star Trek: Discovery” is the flagship show for Paramount+’s wave of shows based on Gene Roddenberry’s venerable sci-fi franchise, starring Sonequa Michael-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, the first Black woman to be the main character of a “Trek” series. Sci-fi veteran Doug Jones plays the U.S.S. Discovery’s Kelpien Commander Saru, with Anthony Rapp playing chief engineer Paul Stamets, the first openly gay character on a “Trek” show.

Season 5 of “Star Trek: Discovery” will premiere on Paramount+ in early 2023. Watch the first look in the clip above.

