Star Trek: Discovery: Burnham Takes a Wild Ride at Warp Speed in Sneak Peek at Final Season — Watch

Star Trek: Discovery‘s final season gets off to a (very!) fast start, if we’re judging by this new sneak peek.

Paramount+ unveiled a scene from the upcoming Season 5 during Saturday’s Star Trek Universe Comic-Con panel. (Press PLAY above to watch it.) In it, Burnham is trying to bring new villains Moll (The Night Agent‘s Eve Harlow) and L’ak (The Expanse‘s Elias Toufexis) to justice when they trigger an explosion, sending Burnham hurtling out of the starship and into space. Luckily, her space suit immediately materializes, but their ship is attempting to make a getaway. So what does Burnham do? Oh, just activate her suit’s magnetization and affix herself to the ship’s exterior hull… just as it goes into warp drive.

Burnham is off on a wild ride, surfing on top of the ship and trying to disable its engines while another ship arrives to hold the bad guys back with a tractor beam. But the warp bubble is collapsing quickly, and as Burnham exclaims, “I would rather not die out here! I’ve got a saxophone lesson to get to!”

Star Trek: Discovery‘s final season was announced back in March, with a premiere slated for early next year. Season 5 “will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it,” per the official description.

Get a sneak peek at Discovery‘s final voyage above, and then beam down to the comments and give us your first impressions.

