Star-Telegram honors its top boys’ soccer, baseball and softball players

Presenting the Star-Telegram’s boys soccer, baseball and softball players of the year:

Boys soccer

BRAYDEN BEASON

SENIOR

KELLER TIMBER CREEK

Brayden Beason scored 41 goals and added 14 assists on his way to 96 points in 2023 for the Falcons and was named the District 4-6A MVP.

Beason led Timber Creek to its first district title in program history as well as the squad’s first trip to a regional tournament.

Timber Creek (21-4-2) lost in the Class 6A Region I semifinals, 1-0, to eventual state semifinalist Allen.

Baseball

KANNON KEMP

SENIOR

WEATHERFORD

Kemp, one of the best right-handed pitchers in the country, was the District 3-6A Pitcher of the Year posting an 0.99 earned run average with 125 strikeouts in 84.2 innings. Kemp, an Oklahoma signee, held opposing hitters to a .165 batting avearage.

Kemp was solid at the plate with 33 hits, including seven doubles, 16 RBI and 18 runs scored.

Kemp was first-team all district his sophomore and junior seasons as well.

Perfect Game ranked Kemp as the 106th recruit in the country and the No. 3 right-hander in the state. He’s garnered a spot on Perfect Game’s Preseason All-American teams the past two years.

Kemp screams workhorse starter with his impressive 6-foot-6-inch frame and ease of operation. He’s been up to 95, but normally rests 91-94 over longer outings, showcasing feel for the fastball and dominating the zone. Kemp employs a firm changeup against lefty bats, but his bread and butter is a deceptive, short, high-spin slider that wreaks havoc on righties.

Softball

DeNAE VASQUEZ-DICKSON

SENIOR

COLLEYVILLE HERTIAGE

Vasquez-Dickson hit .466 pounding out 62 hits with 7 homers, 73 runs scored, 35 RBI, and 34 steals for the Panthers.

The first-team District 7-5A selection is headed to New Mexico to continue her softball career.

Vasquez-Dickson helped Colleyville Heritage reach the state tournament for the first time since 1998.