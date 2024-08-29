Star-Telegram exclusive: Cowboys legend, Liberty Christian coach Jason Witten discusses upcoming season

Argyle Liberty Christian high school football is looking to win back-to-back state titles led by head coach Jason Witten, a Dallas Cowboys legend. The team won a TAPPS Division II State Championship last season and is moving up to Division I.

The Star-Telegram sat down with Witten for an exclusive question and answer.

Q: Reflecting back on the 2023 season, when did you realize something special could be in store for your team?

“Beating Prestonwood Christian the way [a 48-19 win] we did to open the season, I felt really good about our team, especially offensively. Then after Week 2 [31-0 shutout of Episcopal School of Dallas] I thought we could be in for something really special.”

Q: How will this year’s offense look differently with Quinn Murphy at Quarterback?

“Each year a team has its own identity and personality. It is hard to replace what Cole Welliver [now a freshman at UConn] did for this team. But Quinn has been a really good fit from the beginning. Cole was more stay in the pocket. Quinn is very mobile and can get outside and is a real dual threat. Quinn’s body mechanics are exceptional. And he has tremendous leadership skills.”

Q: Your senior wide receiver trio — Brady Janusek, Quinton Brown, Jaylon Hawkins — best in the state?

“Hard-pressed to find a better group. They each have a lot of the same qualities, like great hands, athletic, love of the game, and very unselfish. They all embody the team concept. Brady has tremendous instincts. Quinton has that breakaway speed you cannot teach. Jaylon is a combination of both Brady and Quinton, and is so versatile whether playing inside or outside.”

Q: Adding in Murphy and Garnett to those the three wideouts — that should create nightmares for opposing defenses. Again, best in the state?

“We certainly hope and think so. Coaches often talk about having that 50-50 balance of passing and rushing effectively. And I think we have that. We have tremendous confidence in both our running game and passing game. A lot of good offenses out there, and we think ours in very special.”

Q: Chase Garnett had a spectacular season a year ago and went under the radar. What does he mean to the offense?

“Chase is a just a great football player. He prides himself on taking care of the football. He gets better as the game progresses. And he does not shy away from contact.”

Q: Moving up to Division I from II, what challenges does that present?

“We look forward to playing the teams in our district. A lot of very good teams. We want to play the best. We are also the smallest school in terms of enrollment in our district. Our program has come a long way and we look forward to the future.”

Q: A daunting non-district schedule that includes 5A power Texarkana TX High, 4A schools Decatur and Canyon West Plains. How tough is the non-district opponent slate?

“This will be a big test for us. Playing Texarkana in Week 2 and Decatur the week after, then West Plains three weeks later on the road. Those games will be great preparation for our district schedule. Fortunately, Texarkana and Decatur are at our place.”

Q: The district schedule includes a much-anticipated matchup with five-time defending state champ Parish Episcopal (at home on October 18). Excitement already building for that game?

“I am sure as that game nears, the excitement will really build. Playing the five-time defending state champions. Amazing. Parish is so well-coached. They have a lot of great players and a lot of depth.”

Q: Coaching your two sons, CJ and Cooper. How are the two alike and how are the two different, as players and as personalities?

“The joy I feel being their coach stands out. The two are a lot alike. They both have a great sense of community. Tremendous work ethic. Love of football. Film study for hours. On the field, CJ is all about preparation. Very well thought out. He will say if a team does X or Y or Z offensively, he wants to have all the answers defensively. Cooper is a ‘I will find a way’ player and is very versatile. Cooper will be our fourth wide receiver as well on offense this season. CJ being a senior has been great at showing Cooper [a sophomore] the ropes. Off the field their personalities are different. CJ is more engaging. Cooper is more the quiet type. But they are always there for each other.”

Q: Now entering your fourth season, what have you learned the previous three years?

“Football is football on any level. But I have learned that the most important thing is not having the football knowledge of how to play the game, but how to communicate it. The impact I can have on young men’s lives, on and off the field. That is what I am most proud of doing. You can’t do a lot of things that make that kind of difference on the pro level. Using my experiences to help these young men become the best versions of themselves. That is just so tremendously rewarding. Helping people. That is what it’s all about.”