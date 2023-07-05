Star-Telegram announces its high school golfers of the year

The Star-Telegram presents its 2023 high school golfers of the year:

Boys golf

COLIN PRINCE

SENIOR

GODLEY

Colin Price shot a 73 and followed that with a 67 to finish in second place at the Class 4A state tournament.

His 67 on the second day of the state tournament was a career-best and good enough to tie for the second best score on the second day in Class 4A. It also tied for fourth on the second day in any classification.

Price has signed with Texas Wesleyan.

Girls co-golfers

MADISON UDE

SENIOR

FORT WORTH CHRISTIAN

Madison Ude is ranked No. 20 according to the PGA’s Nathional High School Golf Association. She shot a

a pair of 68s to win the TAPPS Class 5A state title for the second year in a row.

Ude has signed to play golf for Dallas Baptist University.

CHLOE SIRKIN

SOPHOMORE

GRAPEVINE

Cholie Sirkin comes in at No. 75 in the PGA’s Nathional High School Golf Association rankings.

She shot a 72 followed by a 70 to win the UIL Class 5A state championship.