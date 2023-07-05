Star-Telegram announces its high school golfers of the year
The Star-Telegram presents its 2023 high school golfers of the year:
Boys golf
COLIN PRINCE
SENIOR
GODLEY
Colin Price shot a 73 and followed that with a 67 to finish in second place at the Class 4A state tournament.
His 67 on the second day of the state tournament was a career-best and good enough to tie for the second best score on the second day in Class 4A. It also tied for fourth on the second day in any classification.
Price has signed with Texas Wesleyan.
Girls co-golfers
MADISON UDE
SENIOR
FORT WORTH CHRISTIAN
Madison Ude is ranked No. 20 according to the PGA’s Nathional High School Golf Association. She shot a
a pair of 68s to win the TAPPS Class 5A state title for the second year in a row.
Ude has signed to play golf for Dallas Baptist University.
CHLOE SIRKIN
SOPHOMORE
GRAPEVINE
Cholie Sirkin comes in at No. 75 in the PGA’s Nathional High School Golf Association rankings.
She shot a 72 followed by a 70 to win the UIL Class 5A state championship.