The Star-Telegram’s 53-man roster projection for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the 72 hours from end of Saturday’s preseason game, a 31-16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, until final cuts on Tuesday are toughest time for a coach.

The Cowboys must trim their roster from 89 to 53 and then hopefully sign 16 back to the practice squad. Certainly, the Cowboys will scour the waiver wire to see if there fits for their team but they do like the players they brought to camp.

Some players who make the initial 53 will be moved to injured reserve after a day to secure their spot, possibly guard Josh Ball and cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and others who were cut could be brought back after a day like special teams ace C.J. Goodwin.

Here is the Star-Telegram’s final 53-man roster projection for the Cowboys:

QUARTERBACK (3)

Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance

This was a no-brainer after Friday’s trade for Trey Lance to be the No. 3 quarterback. Will Grier will be cut but he went out on a high note with an awesome performance in the preseason final. He will get picked up by another team.

RUNNING BACK (3)

Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn

The Cowboys would keep five running backs if they could. And they certainly would like to keep four. The top three are locks in Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle and 5-foot-5 dynamo Deuce Vaughn. Malik Davis and Hunter Leupke are being targeted for the practice squad. But after Leupke’s performance in the season, it may be risky to leave him exposed.

TIGHT END (4)

Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot, and Sean McKeon

This group has been a lock since undrafted rookie John Stephens suffered a season-ended injury. He was the only player challenging Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot for a roster spot. Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker have locks from Day 1.

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin

There has been little debate about the top four for much of training camp with Jalen Tolbert’s impressive bounce back from a disappointing rookie serving as the highlight of preseason for this group and securing his spot behind CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup. Returner KaVontae Turpin secured a role as the fifth receiver. Seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks could make the roster if they keep six receivers but he likely is headed to the practice squad. This is the end of the road of Simi Fehoko and Dennis Houston.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10)

Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz, Terence Steele, Asim Richards, Matt Farniok, Matt Waletzko, T.J. Bass, Josh Ball

There has never been a question about the top five. It’s the depth behind that should be concern going into the season. The offensive line is a prime target for a waiver wire claim. Look for rookie draft pick Asim Richards and Matt Waletzko to serve as the backup tackles. Farniok will stick as the backup center but the team is looking for an upgrade. Bass will hopen season as backup guard with Josh Ball going on injure reserve. Veteran free agent signee Chuma Edoga has been undone by injuries.

EDGE (5)

Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler

Let’s just cut the facade. Micah Parsons may not be a full-time defensive end but he is more player than linebacker. This group is deep with Lawrence, Armstrong, Williams and Fowler. Isaiah Land and Tyrus Wheat are likely headed to the practice squad if they clear waivers.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (5)

Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, Johnathan Hankins, Villami Fehoko, and Chauncey Golston

Neville Gallimore and Quenton Bohanna are the odd men out as Golston gets the fourth rotational spot behind Odighizuwa, Smith and Hankins. The team plans to develop the rookie Fehoko as he is a favorite of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

LINEBACKER (3)

Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, and Devin Harper

The Cowboys are thin as linebacker following the disappointing loss of DeMarvion Overshown to a season-ending knee injury and this group get a waiver wire upgrade. Harper is the third linebacker behind Vander Esch and Clark. But the light has not come on for Jabril Cox. Malik Jefferson could be brought back after final cuts after a foot injury has sideline him since preseason opener.

SAFETY (6)

Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell, and Juanyeh Thomas

There was once a huge question about who the Cowboys were going to keep at safety behind Kearse, Wilson and Hooker.

The answer is all of them named Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell, and Juanyeh Thomas. The depth at safety and how the Cowboys use their safeties allows them to go light at linebacker. Bell, Wilson and Kearse fill linebacker roles in Quinn’s defense.

CORNERBACK (6)

Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, and Eric Scott Jr., Kelvin Joseph

Diggs, Gilmore, and Bland have long been locks at cornerback. Bland is the slot until Jourdan Lewis returns from a foot injury. Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, who came to the team together as draft picks in 2021, are facing the chopping block. Joseph will likely stick because of his impact on special teams. Sixth-round rookie Eric Scott Jr. has struggled of late after a strong start. He could get the final spot. Josh Butler will be a target for the practice squad.

SPECIAL TEAMS (4)

Punter Bryan Anger, Kicker Brandon Aubrey, Long snapper Trent Sieg, Special teams C.J. Goodwin

The Cowboys never waiver in the believe in Aubrey at kicker. He remains unproven but the Cowboys like his potential. Gunner C.J. Goodwin is listed here because he is not an option at cornerback in the regular defense. He is the pet cat of special teams coordinator John Fassel.