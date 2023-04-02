Star-studded Olivier Awards 2023 to celebrate best of British theatre

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are among the nominees for the top gongs at the Olivier Awards 2023.

Stars of the West End will celebrate the best of British theatre at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday hosted by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

A new stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animated film My Neighbour Totoro leads the pack with nine nominations, with star Mei Mac nominated for best actress.

Paul Mescal is nominated for best actor at the Olivier awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

She faces competition from Killing Eve star Comer for her critically acclaimed one-woman play Prima Facie; Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire; Janet McTeer for Phaedra; and Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green.

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated Irish actor Mescal is up for best actor for his role in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

He will battle it out against David Tennant for Good; Tom Hollander for Patriots; Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird; and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky in the male category.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge, which is set in Sheffield and premiered in the city in 2019 before moving to London this year, is the most nominated musical with eight nods including best new musical and best director.

It was also recognised in the best actress in a musical category for its lead Faith Omole, who will compete against Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye; Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!; and Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit.

We're thrilled to announce that three-time Olivier Award nominee & Primetime Emmy winner, Hannah Waddingham is our host for the Olivier Awards 2023 with @MastercardUK. Join us live as tickets are on sale now exclusively with Mastercard via https://t.co/tiCpzzBm4H pic.twitter.com/je1ZLjE3o6 — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) January 17, 2023

The best actor in a musical category will be chosen from Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit; Julian Ovenden for South Pacific; Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye; and Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Story continues

Newly transferred to the West End after sell-out runs on Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is one of the most nominated shows this year with seven nods, including best musical revival.

Following closely behind with six nominations each are A Streetcar Named Desire, To Kill A Mockingbird and The Band’s Visit, the musical adapted from the eponymous Israeli film.

It is a big year for first-time acting nominations with 27 people receiving their first nod, including Comer, Mescal, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Caroline Quentin, Sharon Small and Anjana Vasan.

Here's just some of the stars joining us to present at the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard. Tune in at 10.15pm on ITV to find out the winners ✨ Read the list of presenters online: https://t.co/9R3fjnuGtS#OlivierAwards pic.twitter.com/NWEDGSPULr — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) March 30, 2023

A number of famous faces including Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese and Dracula Untold actor Luke Evans will present awards during the ceremony.

Irish singer Ronan Keating, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical composer Tim Minchin, Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel and Kingsman: The Secret Service’s Mark Strong will also take to the stage to announce winners.

The ceremony is set to see Waddingham perform an opening number, written by The Great British Bake Off Musical composer Pippa Cleary, featuring West End stars.

Meanwhile the green carpet, which last year was made from real grass, is also making a return.

The Olivier Awards 2023 will broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 10.15pm to 12.20am.