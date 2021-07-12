Star striker Jozy Altidore expected back in training with Toronto FC

TORONTO — It appears the Jozy Altidore impasse with Toronto FC is over.

GM Ali Curtis said the star striker was expected back in full training with the team Monday, TFCs first session at its north Toronto practice facility since returning last week from the U.S. Thanks to loosened travel restrictions for those fully vaccinated, the MLS club flew north after last Wednesday's 3-2 win at New England.

An announcement on TFC's return to BMO Field is also expected soon. The club has not played at home since Sept. 1, 2020, finishing last season in East Hartford, Conn., and starting this year in Orlando.

Toronto's next game is a home matchup July 17 against Orlando

Altidore has been on the outs with Toronto in the wake of a confrontation with former coach Chris Armas when the striker was substituted in the 70th minute of a 1-0 loss to Orlando City. The 31-year-old Altidore has trained on his own, away from the first team, ever since.

Armas has since been fired, paying the price for a 1-8-2 start to the season. The club is now under the guidance of assistant coach Javier Perez, who oversaw the win over New England.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press