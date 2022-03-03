Star-Shaped Cutouts Cover the Latest Air Force 1 Mid

    Star-Shaped Cutouts Cover the Latest Air Force 1 Mid

Jascmeen Bush
·1 min read

The Nike Air Force 1 has seen thousands of variations since its 1985 release. Recently the iconic silhouette has been accentuated with mini pearls, reimagined in sustainable hemp fabrics and coated in a vintage-inspired "Off-Noir" shade.

The latest Air Force 1 Mid comes in a "Summit White" and "Coconut Milk" colorway that serves as a neutral backdrop for star shaped cutouts that dominate the upper. The release calls out to the brazen AF1 styles that were popular in the early aughts, aligning with other throwback models trending now including the patent leather Air Force 1 "Rome."

While no official release date for the AF1 "Summit White/Coconut Milk" has been confirmed, we expect to see the sneaker release in the coming weeks.

In other footwear news, Jordan Brand reveals an AJ1 Mid inspired by Africa.

