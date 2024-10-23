Raptors swingman RJ Barrett out for home opener vs. Cavaliers

TORONTO — Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has confirmed that Canadian swingman RJ Barrett was ruled out for Toronto's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barrett left Toronto's first pre-season game on Oct. 6 early with a sprained shoulder and has not played since.

The product of Mississauga, Ont., said on Tuesday he was day-to-day but he was listed as out in the Raptors' personnel report later that day.

Rajakovic said during his pre-game news conference that Barrett's health continued to improve but he wouldn't be available for tonight's game.

Barrett is one of several players Toronto will be missing.

Centre Kelly Olynyk (back) of Kamloops, B.C., small forward Bruce Brown (arthroscopic knee surgery), and rookie combo guard Ja'Kobe Walter (sprained shoulder) were all listed as out.

