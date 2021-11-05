You star Scott Speedman welcomes first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann

You star Scott Speedman has announced the arrival of his first child.

The actor and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcomed daughter Pfeiffer Lucia during a home birth on October 26.

Speedman, 46, who first found fame in the teen drama Felicity, with Keri Russell and Scott Foley, and is currently starring in the smash hit Netflix series You opposite Penn Badgley, announced the news on Instagram.

He posted a photo of himself cuddled up next to his sleeping baby girl, in which he can be seen wearing a blue beanie hat, while the baby is wearing a pink hat.

He wrote: “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe.”

(Lindsay Rae Hoffman/Instagram)

Hoffman shared his post on her Instagram story and also posted black-and-white photos of the new arrival, writing: “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb.

“Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little “light”.

“We love you little Pfeiff.”

Hoffman first announced she was expecting in May, when she shared a photo of her baby bump and wrote on Instagram: “In full bloom. Baby girl Speedman coming soon.”