How star reporter’s Syria podcast sent New York Times into crisis

Ben Smith of the New York Times is not known for pulling his punches. The former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed, who revealed the dossier on suspicions that the Kremlin held kompromat on Donald Trump, is on a new beat – the US media.

Smith’s most recent column was a bombshell, his target the practices of his own employer as well as one of its brightest stars, Rukmini Callimachi, an award-winning correspondent who covered the rise and fall of Islamic State.

By Smith’s account, the Times oversaw a series of lapses of judgment in its dealings with the reporter which led the paper to publish what appears to have been a fabrication.

At the centre of the controversy is Caliphate, a high-profile 2018 podcast. Hosted and reported by Callimachi it purported to tell the inside story of Isis, much of it through a solitary source, who claimed to have travelled to Syria, joined Isis, and personally carried out executions.

View photos Andy Mills and Rukmini Callimachi won a Peabody award for the podcast in 2019. Photograph: John Lamparski/Wireimage More

But last month that source was arrested by Canadian police for perpetrating a “terrorism hoax” in his lurid depiction of his participation in Isis violence in Syria. The arrest has sent reverberations through the paper, prompting serious questions about other aspects of Callimachi’s reporting and the editors who managed her.

“While some of the coverage has portrayed her as a kind of rogue actor at the Times,” wrote Smith, in his most devastating judgment, “my reporting suggests that she was delivering what the senior-most leaders of the news organisation asked for, with their support.”

All of which has raised wider questions for some experts, not least the way the media covers violent extremism.

When Callimachi arrived at the New York Times in 2014 she rapidly became a rising star at a paper which, in Smith’s salty description, was seeking to transition “from the stodgy paper of record into a juicy collection of great narratives”.

Described gushingly by Wired magazine in 2016 as “arguably the best reporter on the most important beat in the world”, Callimachi was a self-assured journalist whose constant Twitter commentary made for a compelling presence across media platforms.

The Caliphate podcast, however, would go a step further, making her a key character mediating her own reporting as she sought to tell the story of Isis through the viewpoint of its alleged members.

As Smith put it in his column last week: “She is, in many ways, the new model of a New York Times reporter. She combines the old school bravado of the parachuting, big foot reporter of the past, with a more modern savvy for surfing Twitter’s narrative waves and spotting the sorts of stories that will explode on the internet.”

And unlike other colleagues who spent years covering the Middle East, Callimachi took Isis’s quixotic ambitions of statehood seriously, building a body of reporting around the group’s grandiose self-depiction. Even her detractors concede she was also no slouch, scooping up thousands of documents on Isis and others and pursuing sources.

Where they say the problems intruded was the claim of a colleague quoted by Smith in his column that Callimachi had her story “pre-reported in her head” and was “looking for someone to tell her what she already believed”.

And listeners to Caliphate, the jewel in the crown of Callimachi’s reporting, were treated to a story of terrible depravity.

Story continues