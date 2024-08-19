All-star receiver Mack back with Alouettes after NFL stint with Falcons

MONTREAL — All-star receiver Austin Mack is back with the Montreal Alouettes after a stint with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

The CFL club announced Mack's return in a release on Monday.

Mack played one pre-season game with the Falcons after signing with the team in January.

He was released on Aug. 12.

The 26-year-old American was named a CFL all-star in 2023, his first season in the league, when he caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns.

He added six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes' 28-24 win over Winnipeg in the Grey Cup game.

"We just added a star receiver to our roster, and we are very happy about it," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "Mack was a key part of our success in 2023.

"He knows our coaches, our players, and is familiar with our systems. Plus, he's someone who brings a lot with his positive attitude."

The Alouettes (9-1) return to action Sunday when they host Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press