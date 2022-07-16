All-Star Ramírez homers twice, Guardians blast Tigers 10-0

  • Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    1/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run as Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    2/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run as Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Akron RubberDucks hitting coach Junior Betances, left, talks to Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Betances will throw to Ramirez during the Home Run Derby. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane
    3/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Akron RubberDucks hitting coach Junior Betances, left, talks to Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Betances will throw to Ramirez during the Home Run Derby. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    4/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    5/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    6/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda walks off the field after giving up five runs to the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    7/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda walks off the field after giving up five runs to the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his solo home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    8/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his solo home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    9/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus throws out Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    10/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus throws out Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones watches his RBI single off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    11/11

    Tigers Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones watches his RBI single off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run as Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Akron RubberDucks hitting coach Junior Betances, left, talks to Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Betances will throw to Ramirez during the Home Run Derby. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda walks off the field after giving up five runs to the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his solo home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus throws out Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones watches his RBI single off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM WITHERS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Pineda
    Michael Pineda
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Amed Rosario
    Amed Rosario
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cal Quantrill
    Cal Quantrill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Funkhouser
    Kyle Funkhouser
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Beau Brieske
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez tuned up for the All-Star Home Run Derby by homering in his first two at-bats and driving in five runs — on his bobblehead giveaway day — to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Ramírez hit a three-run shot off Michael Pineda (2-5) in the first inning and connected for a two-run homer in the second. It was the 19th career multi-homer game for Ramírez, who leads the AL 75 RBIs and is second in the majors behind the Mets' Pete Alonso (76 RBIs).

The four-time All-Star third baseman will show off his prodigious, compact swing in Monday's homer-hitting contest at Dodger Stadium, where he'll face Washington's Juan Soto in the opening round.

Ramírez also did it in the field against the Tigers, making two nice backhand stops before making off-balance throws to get runners.

Cal Quantrill (6-5) allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings to improve to 10-0 in 25 career starts at Progressive Field. And, Cleveland's bullpen had three more shutout innings, extending its run to 9 1/3 innings over the past three games.

Josh Naylor also homered Cleveland, which will try to complete a four-game sweep Sunday.

Ramírez helped the Guardians jump on an ineffective Pineda by connecting for his 18th homer in the first. After Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario singled, Ramírez pulled a 1-0 pitch from Pineda over the wall in right.

Cleveland added five runs in the second when Myles Straw and Rosario hit RBI doubles ahead of Ramírez's second homer — on his second swing of the game.

An unheralded free agent signee in 2009, the 5-foot-9 Ramírez has spent his career proving he belongs. It will be no different in the Derby, where he'll be among some of baseball's heavyweight swingers.

Ramírez wants to show little guys can belt with the big boys.

“We’re humans,” he said through a translator before the game. "We all have two arms and it’s a matter of being there in the competition and enjoying it and if the results don’t come out, it’s just the satisfaction that you were there.”

DERBY PREP

One of baseball's top switch-hitters, Ramírez said he won't decide until he gets to Los Angeles whether he'll bat right-or left-handed. Of his 19 homers, 16 have been from the left side.

Ramírez chose Double-A Akron coach Junior Betances as his pitcher in Los Angeles. Betances was his hitting coach in rookie ball.

"It feels like kind of a little reward to him for everything he helped me through my career in the minors,” Ramírez said through a translator.

Betances said he's not nervous about pitching on such a big stage.

“It’s the same as throwing BP,” he said. "He’s the guy who has to put on the show.”

SECOND SWAP

Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez will start in his first All-Star Game, replacing Houston's Jose Altuve, who had to bow out after being hit with a pitch on the left knee Thursday.

Giménez has been clutch for Cleveland, batting .384 with runners in scoring position.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Kyle Funkhouser (shoulder strain) has had another setback. He's been shut down from throwing after experiencing pain in his side and shoulder. He had recently resumed his rehab program after spending two months strengthening his shoulder.

Guardians: Rookie OF Oscar Gonzalez (abdominal strain) did fielding drills in center as he continues to recover. Gonzalez is scheduled to go to Arizona during the All-Star break and will likely be sent on a rehab assignment before rejoining the team.

UP NEXT

Cleveland's Shane Bieber (4-5, 3.24 ERA) starts the final game before the All-Star break against Detroit's Beau Brieske (2-6, 4.16).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a 30-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in an entertaining but often chippy Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the endzone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahead 30-24. Shaq Richardson cemented the win

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ