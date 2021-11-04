‘You’ star Penn Badgley buys flat in Brooklyn. ‘Does it have a murder hole?’

Fresh off the complex third season of the hit Netflix thriller series “You,” actor Penn Badgley and his family purchased a modest townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, for $1.8 million, multiple outlets including The New York Post reported.

And, if fans are familiar with his murderous character Joe Goldberg on the series, you would probably think that the three-bedroom, two-bathroom corner apartment is basic enough to lure in an unsuspecting victim.

According to Dirt, the “Gossip Girl” actor paid $100,000 over the asking price for the flat, which is located in a building referred to as “Art-Deco Building.” The home has a pleasant treetop view out its many windows and has a primary bedroom with not one, but TWO closets.

The purchase caught the eye of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, as fans wondered what else the home had to offer, including some “You” jokes.

“This looks like a grandma’s retirement community home,” one person said.

“No drop ceilings to put his boxes... there is a flaw in his purchase plan,” another joked.

“Your taste is quite peculiar,” another fan joked in the tone of Joe Goldberg’s chilling narration. “Don’t worry, it’s ok. It’s actually kinda cute. I can help you redecorate. You might even be scared of the task. But that’s ok because I can fix that. I can fix…..you.”

“Does it have a murder hole?” another fan asked.

“No glass cage? Wherever will I sleep?” one fan pondered.

“You” is a series that follows the murderous Joe as he becomes “transfixed,” and dangerously obsessed, with women in his life, according to Netlfix.com.

