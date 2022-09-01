Star Orient Investment Ltd. Appoints 3 New Key Positions

Star Orient Investment Ltd.
GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Star Orient Investment Ltd. is a company that believes "your position is earned, not given". These three exceptional employees have brought skill, insight and invaluable knowledge over the recent years.

Donald Fiero will take on the role of Vice President of Investment Banking. Donald is a twenty-year veteran of the financial services industry and has been a key factor in the success and growth of Star Orient. He began his career working with a company that helped distribute and create investment products for the likes of Merril Lynch and Princeton Funds. There, he absorbed knowledge of all types of financial instruments and investment products and became an independent investment advisor. This gave him the ability to assist retail clients in understanding the corporate side of finance. Prior to working with Star Orient Investment ltd, Donald held a position with BlackRock Investments. The depth of his knowledge has elevated Star Orient Investment Ltd to new levels.

Richard Wu is appointed to Vice President of Investor Relations. Richard started his career in the late 90's working as an intern for Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. Richard was sponsored by J.P. Morgan for his Registered Representative License and flourished in Fund Services. After many years with J.P. Morgan, Richard obtained his Series 24 License and was appointed to help supervise in all areas of the firm's investment banking and securities business, such as underwriting, trading, market making and overall compliance related responsibilities. Richard was quickly recognized for his intelligence and ability to communicate on various levels. Star Orient Investment Ltd. believes, he can take on the key role of assisting with the essential questions, requests and decisions on institutional and individual client levels.

Ryan Allen secures his position as Vice President of Risk Management and Corporate Securities. Ryan joined Star Orient in 2017 after previously working for Charles Schwab, where he operated in multiple financial instruments and became branch supervisor of the Options department and Securities trading floor . He is a twenty-three-year veteran of the financial industry.

Mark Burbank, Senior Managing Partner of Star Orient Investment Ltd. said, "The insight and work ethic brought to the table from these three individuals is prolific. We are ultimately confident that their combined talents will continue to expand the breadth of our firm's overall knowledge and skill sets."

Star Orient Investment Ltd. provides various financial services that offer comprehensive wealth management for families, business owners, high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and foundations. To learn more about Star Orient Investment Ltd., visit their website https://www.starorientinvestmentltd.com/

