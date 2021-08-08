star Markie Post dies at 70

Markie Post. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actress Markie Post, best known for starring in Night Court and Hearts Afire, died on Saturday, after battling cancer for nearly four years. She was 70.

Post's death was confirmed by her manager. Before going into acting, Post was involved with television game shows, serving as a card dealer on Card Sharks and working as an associate producer on Alex Trebek's Double Dare.

In addition to her starring roles in Night Court, Hearts Afire, and The Fall Guy, Post appeared on dozens of television shows, including Cheers, Scrubs, Chicago P.D., CHiPS, Hart to Hart, and The Love Boat, as well as movies like There's Something About Mary.

Post's family said in a statement that she continued to act in between chemotherapy treatments, appearing on The Kids are Alright and in the Lifetime movie Four Christmases and a Wedding, "but for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments, and showed us how to be kind, loving, and forgiving in an often harsh world."

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'

Olympics historian: Tokyo may have gone 'near the top of best organized' Games if not for pandemic