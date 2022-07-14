Star investor Nick Train doesn’t like to sell companies – and that’s what makes him a ‘buy’

Richard Evans
·4 min read
Nick Train - Picture Desk Daily/Sunday Telegraph
Nick Train - Picture Desk Daily/Sunday Telegraph

Inflation is here already, recession may be around the corner (even if yesterday’s economic growth figures offered some respite) and the pound is falling. What price a fund that could cope with – even benefit from – all three?

We think one exists in the shape of Finsbury Growth & Income, run by the veteran “buy and hold” fund manager Nick Train.

The trust aims to invest in “quality” companies that can provide sustainable margins and returns thanks to factors such as brands, the essential nature of their products in their customers’ eyes and limited need for capital.

Such stocks have been out of favour in recent months as the market has switched to “value” investments but this trend may have run its course. Meanwhile, Finsbury’s holdings, which number just 22, look like just the ones to own in that combination of inflation, recession and currency weakness.

This is what Train said in April of his holdings’ ability to handle inflation: “As regards margin pressures from rising input costs, our staples companies were able to reassure investors that these are manageable, at least for now. Consider the first-quarter revenue reports from Heineken of 25pc year-on-year growth, or about 8pc from Mondelez and Unilever. All three were able to raise prices in a way that, broadly, protected profitability without compromising volume growth.”

Another holding, Rémy Cointreau, a past Questor tip, said it was “entering the financial year 2023 with confidence and with excellent pricing power”.

It’s notable how many of the trust’s holdings make much of their money abroad, even though almost all are listed in London. Although we should acknowledge that sterling’s current weakness is largely confined to its value against the dollar, a significant chunk of the earnings of Finsbury’s holdings will be in the US currency, which benefits British investors in the trust when the money is converted into pounds.

When it comes to how the portfolio will perform in the event of recession, this is what Peter Hewitt, whose CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a stake in Finsbury, tells Questor: “Even in a recession, you’re not going to see big falls in earnings from companies such as these. Finsbury has some great companies, which I think will perform in a reasonably resilient fashion in a recession.”

This may still sound quite downbeat but we need to bear in mind that relative performance does matter. Hewitt says: “Investor sentiment is not good and in the coming results season those companies that hold to their earnings forecasts will start to get support.” In other words, they are the ones that investors will move their money to when things get tough and less resilient businesses really start to suffer.

One striking fact that Questor noticed from a trawl of Finsbury’s recent announcements is how many of its holdings have made big increases in their dividend in spite of all the gloom.

London Stock Exchange raised its divi by 27pc, Rathbones by 15pc, Burberry and Mondelez by 11pc, Experian by 10pc, Schroders by 7.6pc and Relx by 6pc. Other holdings announced smaller rises. In Questor’s view there are few better ways to get share prices moving than sustained dividend increases.

This column takes additional comfort from the fact that Train is one of the most candid fund managers we have come across. If the trust or one of its holdings performs poorly, he acknowledges it. It’s our impression that he genuinely re-examines the case for holding his stocks with fresh eyes on a regular basis – a welcome contrast to the tendency of some rivals to fall in love with their holdings.

Readers should take a leaf out of Train’s own book and buy and hold Finsbury.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: FGT

Share price at close: 791p

Update: Ruffer Investment Company

We have tipped this trust several times for its aim of preserving capital in all circumstances and its record of delivering on that goal. So it’s with sadness that we report the departure of Hamish Baillie, one of its co-managers. However, we are sure that his colleague Duncan MacInnes and the wider team will continue to invest in the same way. Hold.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: RICA

Share price at close: 300.5p

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips.

