Star hosts gear up as Britain braces for partisan TV news

Vanessa Thorpe Arts and Media Correspondent
·8 min read

After taking the oath of office last Wednesday, Joe Biden felt the need to condemn an increasingly weaponised field of national conflict: broadcast news. Encouraging his fellow Americans to focus on the distant mirage of unity in his inaugural address, the new president warned against a “retreat into competing factions”, and distrust of those who “don’t get their news from the same sources you do”.

Now Britain is on the brink of a similarly oppositional era of television news coverage. Two services, both designed as challenges to the cosy status quo, are to be launched upon a largely unsuspecting viewing public later this spring. Among star presenters rumoured to be lined up to sit alongside broadcaster Andrew Neil on GB News, where he will be the main host, are LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson, the prime minister’s sister, as well as talkRadio’s lockdown sceptic Julia Hartley-Brewer. Meanwhile a rival offering from Rupert Murdoch’s News UK stable could well boast Piers Morgan and Alan Sugar.

So is Britain in for an invasion of US-style partisan punditry? Well, Neil and his swashbuckling crew promise a “boldly different 24-hour television and digital news service” which he says will prioritise “edge”.

Jon Sopel, the BBC’s North America Editor, sees the promised channels as a greater potential threat to democracy than Britain’s already openly biased newspapers. “When you have hyper-partisan news media in concert with social media, then you have a recipe for what we saw on 6 January [the rioting at the Capitol],” he said.

“We’ve a duty to make our stories engaging, yes. When I broadcast from outside the White House I try not to be boring, but my primary duty is to report things fairly.

“One of the reassuring aspects of life in Britain is that the main news channels present balanced news,” Sopel said. “All right, one might be more broadsheet and one more tabloid in style, but we are broadly doing the same job. I would not be so arrogant as to say the BBC keeps the others straight, because all of us want our viewers to make their own judgments rather than feel they have been propagandised.”

Andrew Neil
A number of star presenters are rumoured to be lined up to sit alongside Andrew Neil on GB News. Photograph: Nick Ansell/PA

But could even a couple of newcomers arriving together seriously endanger the diet of fair British news? Ofcom will be watching, even if no one else is. Established in 2003, the broadcasting regulator does not demand impartiality but it likes to see balance and accuracy. In 2019, it imposed a £200,000 fine on the Russian state-funded channel RT over its coverage of the Salisbury poisonings.

GB News’s stated aim is to upset the consensus represented by the news on BBC, ITV and Channel 4, which it claims has a “London-centric” agenda, and so it plans to reach 96% of British TV viewers via Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView and Freesat.

For Murdoch, in contrast, his more modest venture will mark a return to audiences he last reached through Sky News, a service he launched alongside Neil three decades ago, but which he stepped away from in 2018. Murdoch also briefly brought Fox News to a bemused Britain. The US channel gained fewer than 1,000 UK viewers a day and was twice fined by Ofcom in 2017, once for the way frontman Sean Hannity commented on Trump’s ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Mark Damazer, the former BBC executive, remains optimistic about the chances of current British news services holding the line if the wider environment changes but he believes we are not as far from US polarisation as we might think. “Some aspects are already here if you look at Piers Morgan. His show, Good Morning Britain, can be characterised as shouty, opinionated, high-octane TV but it is not outside the Ofcom code. It does the job ITV wants it to do.”

Rupert Murdoch
Rupert Murdoch’s rival news programme could boast Piers Morgan and Alan Sugar. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Will the new channels be significantly different? Damazer doubts it, in part because of Neil’s old-school journalistic pedigree.

In America the excesses of biased coverage had their ugliest outcome yet on the steps of the Capitol. But many argue that the blame lies with Trump, who dealt the first blows in recent media wars, slowly militarising both sides as he disregarded convention and truth. The path was then clear for Fox News, because three decades earlier Ronald Reagan had ended the “fairness doctrine” that once imposed standards on some broadcasters. It had never applied to a cable channel like Fox, but scrapping it completely shifted the landscape, making room for radio shock jocks of the 1990s.

In reaction to Trump’s provocations, CNN unwisely waded in. Emotional language replaced cool reporting, culminating in host Anderson Cooper calling Trump an “obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun”.

Jane Root, who was the BBC’s first female channel controller before moving to America in 2004 to run Discovery Networks, confessed she is frightened by the thought of US shock-jockery finally reaching British TV news. “We had 25,000 troops on the streets here last week: what happens when people exist in their own bubbles, listening to lies, not just about the election but also about the vaccine and other things?” she asked.

Sopel says he has watched the mainstream US channels CNN and MSNBC monetise the fact that Democrats wanted to hear how terrible Trump was. “It did make it difficult. I always tried to make a distinction between the lie and the person. A lot of people wanted me to go further and say he was a liar.

“I do think we should point out when things are untrue. When a BBC anchor reported that Trump was still insisting he had won, I said you have to add that there is no evidence or you are normalising the untruth.”

It would be hard for Britain not to understand that the confusion between news and comment is really dangerous

Jane Root, Washington

Root, who now runs Washington DC production company Nutopia, also concedes that being impartial has become trickier: “But it is important to hold on to it, and to the separation between the nature of news and comment. It would be hard for Britain not to understand, after what has happened, that the confusion between the two is really dangerous.”

Welcoming a range of wealthy backers aboard GB News this month, Neil declared he was thrilled by “investors who share our belief that many British people are crying out for a news service that is more diverse and more representative of their values and concerns”.

Among those to have invested a total of £60m, chiefly through the good offices of PM Theresa May’s former communications director Robbie Gibb, is the New York-based media company Liberty Global. A smaller contribution comes from a neighbouring New York outfit, Kibble Holdings, a private investment firm which is jumping on an opportunity the managing partner admits is “a little different”.

The second-biggest investor is the Dubai-based Legatum, a lover of initiatives that promote “entrepreneurship and free enterprise”. For more than a decade, it has run a pro-Brexit British thinktank. A final key backer is the pro-Brexit hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall.

Sitting quietly in the back room of the new operation, run by Sky Australia’s Angelos Frangopoulos, will be rich partners Mark Schneider, a US media magnate, and his avowedly anti-BBC associate, Andrew Cole of Liberty Global.

Murdoch’s new enterprise, which joins his line-up of British newspapers the Times, Sunday Times and the Sun, will be led by David Rhodes, who has worked for CBS News and Fox. Unlike Neil’s channel, it plans a limited video output, mixing entertainment with current affairs. It also looks as if it will draw on sponsorship rather than traditional television advertising.

Both services aim to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the BBC at a moment when the government has also set up a major review of all public service broadcasting. Last year, the members of this advisory panel were all hailed by culture secretary Oliver Dowden as “heavyweights”, although some also share a relaxed attitude to neutrality. Among them are Gibb, who deftly stepped away from GB News in September to avoid a conflict of interest, and Lord Grade, a former executive chair of ITV and chair of the BBC, who has been quoted as saying that British broadcasting rules about impartiality are an “anomaly”.

Nevertheless, a hopeful Damazer suspects the BBC, at least, will keep its nerve in a way CNN did not. “I very much doubt they will make that mistake. They will not lose their sense of magnetic north.” But he points out that all TV news is now surviving in a “falling market” where it is hard “to turn a penny”.

Root also emphasises the huge expense of providing rolling news coverage, not historically ever a profitable business, even if you cater to extremes. Fox, she notes, was the third most watched cable news service during the Capitol Hill attack, after CNN and MSNBC.

The end of Trump and, one day, the end of Covid-19 might well diminish the appetite for daily news, whatever the flavour of audience. In such a risky business, Damazer argues, there should be “no moves to block or bar” new channels, although spending on reporters rather than pundits might be the healthier option. (And, to be fair, GB News is thought to be hiring 120 journalists.)

“Britain has been extremely well-served by its mainstream channels, providing news that is fair-minded, accurate and strives for impartiality. What matters now is that it is properly, not uncritically, valued and appreciated, by both regulators and politicians,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • UFC 257 full results: Poirier knocks out McGregor

    Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.

  • Corey Perry makes the most of his Montreal Debut

    Corey Perry scored in a Canadiens win over the Canucks in his debut for Montreal on Saturday — even if putting the puck in the back of the net wasn't exactly his aim at the time.

  • Is Tony DeAngelo roasting fans on Twitter with a burner account?

    Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.

  • Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options

    Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.

  • Blue Jackets trade Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

    The Jets and Blue Jackets have pulled off a blockbuster trade involving two potential superstars.

  • Stephen Curry passes Reggie Miller for second on NBA's all-time 3-point list

    Only 411 3-pointers separate Curry from Ray Allen at No. 1.

  • Can the Bills punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl?

    The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.

  • Reports: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets as trade destination, wants to play for Robert Saleh

    Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.

  • Packers-Buccaneers preview: HOF quarterbacks set to slug it out

    The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.

  • Nick Nurse disagrees with notion Raptors are veteran group

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.

  • LaVar Ball calls for LaMelo to start in Charlotte: 'My boys are not freaking role players'

    Hornets coach James Borrego thinks differently.

  • Chris Boucher on pace for Most Improved Player

    Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: All aboard the Jordan Kyrou hype train

    There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.

  • Doc Emrick's influence strong in next generation of NHL's play-by-play broadcasters

    Islanders broadcaster Brendan Burke explains what the voice of hockey in the United States, Doc Emrick, has meant to him and his career.

  • Are Conor McGregor's fighting days numbered after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier?

    No one knows for sure, though it’s highly unlikely he’ll walk away just yet.

  • Stastny, Scheifele and Wheeler have three-point nights in 6-3 Jets win over Senators

    The Winnipeg Jets got the better of the Ottawa Senators for a third consecutive game, capping off an eventful day for the franchise. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three-point nights in a 6-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg late Saturday night. Stastny and Scheifele scored a goal and added two assists in the Jets' win (4-1-0), their third consecutive victory over the Senators (1-3-1). Winnipeg also beat Ottawa last Tuesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Wheeler had three assists. The victory came at the end of a long day for the Jets. Earlier in the day, the Jets traded winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick. "Clearly, we had an eventful morning here," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "And then you've got a 9:00 (Central time) game that just starts a half an hour before my bedtime. I don't know how the players feel about that." "We have a game to play," Wheeler said. "It's the most important thing. We're professionals. Unfortunately, it's part of this business. But at the end of the day, it's what we do for a living. This is bigger than anything else that happened today. I thought it was a good effort for our team and a big win." Andrew Copp also added a pair of goals. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul each scored a goal for Ottawa, but they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Jets once they scored three goals with less than five minutes to go in the game. "They were coming out hard in the third period," Paul said. "I think we just got to keep making plays to break out and once we hit their blue line, get pucks deep." Senators forward Derek Stepan hopes his teammates can learn from tonight's game, specifically that they can continue to press their opponent through a 60-minute effort and not just through two periods of play. "With a younger group you want to continue to push and teach them that it's okay to continue just to play the way you did in the first two periods and you don't need to change anything. You don't need to sit back." Stepan said. Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets. Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:57 left to play in the first period with a power play goal. Ehlers quickly fired a shot past Hogberg after receiving a pass from defenceman Neil Pionk. Adam Lowry also picked up an assist on the goal. The Senators' offence woke up in the second period with three goals, beginning with Dadonov tying the game a little over four minutes in. The forward drove to the net while trying to brush off a defenceman. While falling, Dadonov used his stick to push the puck through Connor Hellebuyck's pads. As the puck trickled into the net, Dadonov crashed into the boards. But, he soon raised himself up to celebrate with his teammates. It was the Russian's first as an Ottawa Senator. Connor would later give the Jets the lead once more, scoring his fourth of the season to make it 2-1. Scheifele and Wheeler each picked up an assist on the goal. Tkachuk then tied the game with 8:46 to go in the second. Tkachuk retrieved a backhand pass from Austin Watson with a Winnipeg Jet draped behind him. Tkachuk would then spin around and fire on net, beating Hellebuyck between his legs. Paul gave the Ottawa Senators their first lead of the game with over five minutes to play. Paul fired a shot into the top-right corner of the night for his second goal of the season. Copp then tied the game in the early stages of the third. Paul Stastny handled the puck in the offensive zone before passing the puck to Copp, who redirected the puck towards goal but hit the post. Copp would immediately bury the puck into the back of the net. The Jets would take the lead on a power play goal from Stastny with 4:15 left to play. Prior to the goal, Senators forward Derek Stepan lifted the puck out of play and was later called for a delay of game penalty. Stastny would soon take advantage with his first goal of the season. Copp added a fifth goal for the Jets seconds later as he whacked at the puck several times in front of Hogberg, eventually earning his second of the night. Stepan fired a puck from distance to put his team within one, but the goal was reviewed and eventually waved off after a Senators player was offside. The Jets would eventually put it out of reach thanks to an empty-net goal from Scheifele with 2:09 to play in the third. Winnipeg will be back in action Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Ottawa will play the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. NOTES: Blake Wheeler's assist on Kyle Connor's second period goal was the 500th of his career. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Michael Chandler quickly TKOs Dan Hooker in stunning UFC debut

    Michael Chandler’s UFC debut went better than he could have even hoped for on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • Jazz rout Warriors for 8th straight; Curry now 2nd in 3s

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory. Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973. Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures. Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13. Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists. Golden State trailed from start to finish. The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offence. Golden State found some footing on offence behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter. Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offence. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead. Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left. TIP-INS Warriors: Curry passed Miller, who had 2,560 3-pointers, with his first basket of the third quarter. ... Kevon Looney made his second 3 of the season in the third. … Golden State had 30 assists on 42 baskets. Jazz: Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. … Mitchell has shot 50% or better from the field seven times in the last eight games. … Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41. UP NEXT Warriors: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Nets nearly blow 18-point lead, but get first win with Big 3

    The Nets had to hold off a short-handed Heat team.

  • ESPN+ outage wreaks havoc with UFC 257 pay-per-view

    The UFC's own fighters were complaining about not being able to watch the event.