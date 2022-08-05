Star fly half Sam Malcolm to return to Toronto Arrows for fifth MLR season

TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed star fly half Sam Malcolm for the 2023 Major League Rugby season.

The 26-year-old Kiwi has played in 37 matches, including 36 starts, for the club since its inaugural season in 2019.

“I’m stoked to be back with the Arrows for the 2023 season," Malcolm said in a statement. “I hold a lot of value for the memories I’ve shared alongside this club and the people involved.

“Fundamentally it’s about working better collectively to achieve the outcomes we want. There’s a plan in place for 2023 and I’m bloody excited to build on some unfinished business.”

The five-foot-nine 180-pounder holds several club records including career points (320), conversions (78), penalty goals (52) and goal kicking accuracy (81.8 per cent). The Arrows vice-captain kicked 20 penalties and 20 conversions last season marking the second time he has reached the 100-point milestone in a season

His 320 career points rank third in MLR behind Rugby New York's Sam Windsor (491) and San Diego's Joe Pietersen (420).

“Sammy is a total pro and plays with courage and conviction every week,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. “We are very happy to have him continue as a key member of our organization both on and off the field."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022

The Canadian Press

