A star has emerged in Boise State’s search for a QB, but he may have to share some snaps

More questions than answers have swirled around Boise State’s quarterbacks since redshirt freshman Taylen Green replaced four-year starter Hank Bachmeier on Sept. 3 at Oregon State.

Bachmeier returned as the starter the following week, but concern almost turned to panic last week after he decided to transfer just a few days after offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired following a 27-10 loss to UTEP.

The Broncos (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West) were left to try to resurrect their season behind a pair of unproven quarterbacks in Green and Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak.

Boise State’s coaches and fans can rest a little easier this week, though. Green put all the speculation to rest on Friday after posting his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season and leading the Broncos to a 35-13 win over San Diego State.

“Obviously, Taylen did a phenomenal job running the ball and handling his responsibilities within the reads,” Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said Monday. “It helps when defenses have to account for the quarterback in the run game.”

Green accounted for 105 of Boise State’s 316 rushing yards Friday. He also posted 102 yards on the ground in three quarters against Oregon State.

Those rushing yards were critical to an offense that was averaging just 120.2 a game heading into Friday’s Mountain West showdown, Avalos said.

“There’s not secret to it,” he said. “Championship football teams can run the ball.”

‘He’s the X-factor.’ Boise State’s new starting quarterback specializes in improvisation

Green, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Allen, Texas, will start when Boise State hosts Fresno State on Saturday (7:45 p.m., FS1), but he may not be the only quarterback who plays.

Vidlak led the offense during the Broncos’ final four drives of the first half Friday. The plan is to get him on the field for a few drives in every game for the rest of the season, Avalos said Monday.

“Sam deserves a role,” Avalos said. “He is very bright, and when it comes to preparation as a quarterback, he’s pretty elite. That’s why Sam will have a role.”

Story continues

Vidlak, who appeared in one game for Oregon State last season, completed 9-of-12 passes for 86 yards Friday against San Diego State. His 53-yard completion to Billy Bowens was one of the most accurate deep passes thrown by a Boise State quarterback this season, Avalos said.

“He can reach up to 60 yards off his back foot,” Avalos said of Vidlak’s arm strength.

Green completed 5-of-10 passes for 48 yards and threw an interception Friday. He also looked like the best athlete on the field in the second half after committing to run the ball himself in the Broncos’ read-option scheme.

New Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said Monday that the Broncos’ dominant second half wasn’t due to any magical halftime adjustment. He said the offense simply discovered something that was working and kept going back to it.

“We were basically on a five-play rotation, and they couldn’t stop it,” said Koetter, adding that the offense got a boost after Green calmed down at halftime. “I think he was a little nervous, and rightfully so. Heck, I was a little nervous, too.”

Koetter confirms his time as Boise State's OC will be a "short-term thing."



"This is a young man's game." — Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) October 3, 2022

Koetter, who was the head coach at Boise State from 1998 to 2000, rejoined the Broncos this spring as an analyst and was promoted to offensive coordinator after Plough was fired. He’s been around Green and Vidlak since January, and he said Monday that he’s been intrigued while watching them compete.

Koetter said he actually thought Vidlak would win the job as Bachmeier’s primary backup after spring ball. Koetter also said Green outplayed his counterpart and earned the job during fall camp, but Vidlak vastly improved after taking over as scout team quarterback once the season began.

“They’re both awesome kids who are very willing to learn and very willing to listen,” said Koetter, who called Green a freakish athlete who “made a big jump from spring to summer.”

Boise State built a reputation over the years as a program that will play multiple quarterbacks. Whether it was Chase Cord, Jaylon Henderson or Montell Cozart, former head coach Bryan Harsin was never shy about it.

Boise State moved away from switching quarterbacks mid-game the past couple of years. Bachmeier took almost all the snaps last season, and though Avalos said the plan this year was to get Green more involved, his role was extremely limited after the season opener at Oregon State.

Both quarterbacks will be involved in the game plan the rest of the season. Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said that’s going to be a headache for opposing coaches.

“It’s going to be a lot to game plan for,” said Danielson, adding that Green isn’t just a threat with his legs. “He can throw the ball a mile, and then you have Sam, who hit that big-time shot across the middle (on Friday).”

After scoring 2 rushing touchdowns and totaling 153 yards – 105 of which came on the ground – in his first career start, @taylengreen17 is your @MountainWesthttps://t.co/997tPQpJTK | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/1nVqLpOFF2 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 3, 2022

Haener out again

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener will miss Saturday’s game at Albertsons Stadium because of an injury, Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford said Monday.

Haener was voted preseason Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in July after he finished second in the conference last season with 4,096 passing yards and third with 33 passing touchdowns.

The sixth-year senior, who began his career at Washington and considered rejoining the Huskies this year, had to be carted off the field after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the third quarter of Fresno State’s 45-17 loss to USC on Sept. 17.

Haener didn’t play Saturday in the Bulldogs’ 19-14 loss to UConn. Fresno State was limited to 187 yards of offense, and backup quarterback Logan Fife completed 16-of-22 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions.

Tedford said Fresno State (1-3, 0-0 MW) will be without at least three other starters Saturday: safety Evan Williams, linebacker Ray Scott and right tackle Dontae Bull.