Star drivers attend Justin Timberlake concert - but it's Jeff Gordon who gets the shoutout

Music megastar Justin Timberlake sent the city of Charlotte into a tizzy the past couple of days, taking a few swings at the Topgolf driving range, getting in some hoop work at the Charlotte Hornets’ practice facility and, perhaps most importantly, grabbing some BBQ at a popular Queen City establishment.

He ate that brisket by the end of this song. (Thanks for coming in JT.)#WeSmokeTheGoodStuffjustin pic.twitter.com/YXMA0tQOoz — Midwood Smokehouse (@MidwoodBBQ) January 7, 2019

And this was all before electrifying an audience at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday night — a crowd that included a slew of NASCAR’s biggest stars.

https://twitter.com/DeLanaHarvick/status/1082981137767645184

https://twitter.com/KyleBusch/status/1082822344656240640

During the show, though, only one of these guys got a shoutout on stage from JT, himself — and it was JG.

Timberlake is already holding a mic — as the retired Gordon does in his current profession as a broadcaster — so the cool throwback dance move pretending to hold a steering wheel was definitely the right choice.