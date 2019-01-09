Star drivers attend Justin Timberlake concert - but it's Jeff Gordon who gets the shoutout

Pat DeCola
NASCAR.com
  • Music megastar Justin Timberlake sent the city of Charlotte into a tizzy the past couple of days, taking a few swings at the Topgolf driving range, getting in some hoop work at the Charlotte Hornets' practice facility and, perhaps most importantly, grabbing some BBQ at a popular Queen City establishment. He ate that brisket by […]
  • Music megastar Justin Timberlake sent the city of Charlotte into a tizzy the past couple of days, taking a few swings at the Topgolf driving range, getting in some hoop work at the Charlotte Hornets' practice facility and, perhaps most importantly, grabbing some BBQ at a popular Queen City establishment. He ate that brisket by […]
1 / 2

Star drivers attend Justin Timberlake concert - but it's Jeff Gordon who gets the shoutout

Music megastar Justin Timberlake sent the city of Charlotte into a tizzy the past couple of days, taking a few swings at the Topgolf driving range, getting in some hoop work at the Charlotte Hornets' practice facility and, perhaps most importantly, grabbing some BBQ at a popular Queen City establishment. He ate that brisket by […]

Music megastar Justin Timberlake sent the city of Charlotte into a tizzy the past couple of days, taking a few swings at the Topgolf driving range, getting in some hoop work at the Charlotte Hornets’ practice facility and, perhaps most importantly, grabbing some BBQ at a popular Queen City establishment.

And this was all before electrifying an audience at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday night — a crowd that included a slew of NASCAR’s biggest stars.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeff Gordon (@jeffgordonweb) on Jan 8, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

https://twitter.com/DeLanaHarvick/status/1082981137767645184

https://twitter.com/KyleBusch/status/1082822344656240640

During the show, though, only one of these guys got a shoutout on stage from JT, himself — and it was JG.

View this post on Instagram

Great to see you & great show @justintimberlake. Thank you!

A post shared by Jeff Gordon (@jeffgordonweb) on Jan 8, 2019 at 9:16pm PST

Timberlake is already holding a mic — as the retired Gordon does in his current profession as a broadcaster — so the cool throwback dance move pretending to hold a steering wheel was definitely the right choice.

What to Read Next