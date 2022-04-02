  • Oops!
Star cornerback Xavien Howard agrees to monster new five-year deal with Miami Dolphins

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
·2 min read
Happy Xavien. Happy Dolphins.

Xavien Howard and the Dolphins struck a new megadeal on Friday night, according to agent David Canter.

It's a new five-year deal worth nearly $50.7 million in new money, for a new-money average of more than $25.3 million annually.

Howard becomes the first cornerback in NFL history to have five years of his playing career fully guaranteed.

Howard's average per year for a cornerback is the highest in NFL history.

Howard, 28, is the Dolphins' best player. After tweaking his contract just before last season, Miami kept a promise to revisit his contract this spring.

This is huge moment for incoming head coach Mike McDaniel, who should have Howard in attendance as early as Monday, when the team reports for workouts.

This eliminates the possibility of holdouts and potential distractions.

Howard has 27 interceptions in six seasons. He's among the best ball-hawks in the NFL.

A second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2016, Howard was one of the best choices made by general manager Chris Grier.

Howard is physical and confident and the only thing that will keep him from the Dolphins Ring of Honor and perhaps the Pro Football Hall of Fame would be health.

At times in his career Howard has been hampered by knee injuries. But he has played 32 games over the last two seasons.

Xavien Howard has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Howard is so good the Dolphins re-worked his deal with four years remaining and three years remaining, which appears to be unprecedented in league history.

Howard will get the most guaranteed money ever for a cornerback. And he'll make the most cash over the next three years of every corner in the NFL.

It's the most fully guaranteed money in NFL history for a cornerback.

The Dolphins have brought back nearly their entire defense from last season.

With Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones and perhaps Eric Rowe (who is on the roster at this time but could be a salary cap casualty), the Dolphins have an exceptionally talented secondary.

This will allow defensive coordinator Josh Boyer to continue to rely on man-to-man coverage from cornerbacks, which frees pass-rushers like Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel to affect the opposing quarterbacks.

Howard was frustrated about his contract before the start of last season. But he must be thrilled about the commitment Miami has made to him.

And McDaniel and Boyer must be pleased that starting Monday, they can focus on football and not anything related to contract conflict.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Xavien Howard agrees to new 5-year deal with Dolphins

