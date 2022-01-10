Star Clemson defender Andrew Booth makes NFL plans official

Andrew Booth made his future choice official Sunday night.

The Clemson junior defensive back announced he would be declaring for the NFL Draft and giving up his final year of eligibility for the Tigers.

“To everyone at Clemson University and in the Clemson community, it has been a pleasure to play the game I love in front of the best fans in college football Y’all make Death Valley I am honored to be a Clemson Tiger Forever!” Booth wrote in his post on social media.

Booth is projected to be a first-round draft pick by most mock drafts.