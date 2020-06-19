'You' star Chris D’Elia denies sexual misconduct allegations

Photo credit: Netflix

Actor and comedian Chris D’Elia has denied allegations of harassing underage girls via social media. D'Elia, who stars in the second season of Netflix's You as Henderson, released a statement saying he has "never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point", after accusations were directed at him over Twitter by a woman named Simone Rossi.

Rossi shared a series of screenshots on Twitter of messages she alleges were exchanged between herself and the actor, in which he appears to ask her to "hang" and "make out". Alongside the screenshots, which appear to date back to January 2015, she wrote: "Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand-up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically molested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age."

Simone Rossi called Netflix out for casting him in You, and added: "For the longest time I thought it was embarrassing for ME that I was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage."

In a statement given to TMZ, D'Elia responded, denying the allegations. "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," his statement read.

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

The statement continued: "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

Cosmopolitan UK has reached out to Chris D'Elia's reps for comment.

