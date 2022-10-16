Star is born: Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez unfazed by pressure, continues to amaze

Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
·5 min read

CLEVELAND — A star is blossoming before our eyes.

Even Cleveland Guardians general manager Mike Chernoff can see it.

Oscar Gonzalez has confidence. He’s oblivious to pressure. He has the clutch gene, even though Guardians baseball executives have shrugged off the idea that exists in their sport.

The Guardians' 24-year-old rookie right fielder with the megawatt smile still manages to retain his childlike approach, gladly explaining his SpongeBob SquarePants walk-up song every time he’s asked about it. But at the same time, he’s morphing into Big Papi.

“As soon as I start getting off the deck, I just thank God for another opportunity to get to the plate,” Gonzalez said through a team translator. “I go there singing the song because I have a big body, but deep inside I feel like a kid.”

On Saturday night against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series at Progressive Field, Gonzalez continued to amaze, coming through with the Guardians' third consecutive playoff game-winning hit.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Gonzalez singled up the middle on a 1-2 pitch to give the Guardians a 6-5 triumph over the Yankees.

On Friday afternoon in a 4-2 victory at Yankee Stadium, Gonzalez’s bloop single over the right side of the infield scored Jose Ramirez with the go-ahead run in the 10th inning.

On Oct. 8 in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series at Progressive Field, the Guardians won 1-0, eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays on Gonzalez’s walk-off homer to center field in the 15th inning.

OPINION: 'October baseball can be brutal': Dodgers left in shock after NLDS loss to Padres

CHAMPS NO MORE: Phillies eliminate Braves, advance to National League Championship Series

MARATHON WINNER: Astros sweep Mariners in 18-inning epic, advance to ALCS for sixth consecutive season

“He's like right-handed Big Papi right now. He just set some record I heard for game-winning hits in the playoffs,” Guardians catcher Austin Hedges said. “You can't make that up.”

The stat from Sarah Langs of MLB.com to which Hedges deliriously referred puts Gonzalez in the same company as Pete Rose, Carlos Correa, J.D. Drew, Cody Bellinger and David "Big Papi" Ortiz. Those are the only players in Major League history to have three career go-ahead hits in the ninth inning or later in the postseason.

Only Gonzalez and Ortiz (2004) recorded three in a single season.

Told of that, Gonzalez said, “It's incredible. I didn't know about that stat, and I just thank God for that, and what makes it more special is it's from another fellow countryman.” Gonzalez and Ortiz were born in the Dominican Republic.

In 2004, Hall of Fame left-handed slugger Ortiz, 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, was in his seventh full season in the majors. Gonzalez, 6-4 and 240, appeared in 91 games during the 2022 regular season, five more in the playoffs as the Guardians have gone 4-1.

Gonzalez, who wasn't on the 40-man roster six months ago, is a big reason the Guardians are one victory away from the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, second from left, is greeted by teammates after he drove in the winning run in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the baseball team's AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 6-5. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Before this season, Chernoff may have had no inkling of what was in store from Gonzalez, signed in July 2014.

“He’s always been a good hitter. He’s always had extreme power,” Chernoff said after Game 3, thinking of Gonzalez’s production in the minors. “And this year he showed that he had enough plate discipline to turn himself into a really good hitter. I think if guys throw mistakes, he can really capitalize on them.

“You never know how a guy’s going to perform under this type of pressure. But it’s been super fun to watch it.”

Even a two-strike count in the David vs. Goliath scenario against the Yankees didn’t bother Gonzalez.

“He unfazed by it. He’s completely unfazed by the pressure,” Chernoff said.

Gonzalez is also more than willing to carry the team.

“No doubt about it,” Chernoff said.

While he's thanking God before each at-bat, Gonzalez is also thanking first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., who loaned him his belt in the clinching Game 2 victory over the Rays. Gonzalez broke his belt sliding into second base and Alomar quickly whipped off his.

After Gonzalez came through in the 15th inning, Alomar called it an omen, saying it is a size 15 belt. On Saturday night, that mojo continued — Gonzalez’s game-winner was the Guardians’ 15th hit.

“I'm going to continue using it,” Gonzalez said of the belt. “Something tells me Sandy will never see it again.”

Left fielder Steven Kwan came up through the minors with Gonzalez, so Kwan isn’t surprised by Gonzalez’s budding stardom.

“I always saw him hitting really well,” Kwan said. “To see him succeeding at this level is nothing new. I'm glad he's getting the attention he deserves.

“Anybody who's kind of come up in the minors through this organization knows this is what he does on a daily basis. I'm glad everybody is starting to realize.”

Shortstop Amed Rosario isn’t sure Gonzalez comprehends what he can do.

“I feel like he doesn't realize entirely how talented he is and the talent God has given him, so we keep talking about it. It's really nice to see he's getting the results," Rosario said.

As they chatted in the dugout in the ninth inning, Rosario said he told Gonzalez the Guardians were going to load the bases and win the game.

"He says, ‘No, no,'" Rosario said. "'I'm going to finish the game. I'm going to win the game.'"

Oozing with confidence. Oblivious to pressure. A right-handed Big Papi? After delivering in three glorious victories, it doesn't feel all that farfetched.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez joins Big Papi in clutch postseason hitting

