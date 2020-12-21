My Star Belly Dream Lites Dream Lites Reviews – Animal Night Light worth it? - Product Review by Rick Finn

Star Belly Dream Lites combines two things: the cuddliness of a soft toy and a night light that casts starscapes on the ceiling or wall. It's a great help for children when it comes to falling asleep.

New York City, NY , Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When children are supposed to go to bed at night, it's not uncommon for problems to arise. Many of them simply can't calm down and get up again a short time later after you put them down. Many children are cranky when they are supposed to go to bed or are even afraid of the dark. A night light or starscapes help very well in such cases. However, these are also not always as efficient as they should be or shine all night. Therefore, we have taken a look at Star Belly Dream Lites today. This has the feature of beaming starscapes on the wall or ceiling. Thus, the child is helped to calm down and it can fall asleep much easier in the process. We explain below what is important in this cuddly toy, how it works and what else you need to consider. So you can make yourself a picture of the Dream Lites.

What is Star Belly Dream Lites?

Star Belly Dream Lites combines two things: the cuddliness of a soft toy and a night light that casts starscapes on the ceiling or wall. Therefore, it is a great help for children when it comes to falling asleep easier. The manufacturer particularly emphasizes the following features in its information:

Lets you hug it, touch it and is very plush in design

Belly lights up and acts as a night light

Six different colors can be set, including green, white, pink, blue, light blue and amber

Mobile Motion (TM) - the starscapes move around

Ideal for home, travel or sleepovers

Turns itself off after 20 minutes

Runs on batteries

As you can see, the Dream Lites brings a lot of features that you can practically benefit from. Children slide with it much easier to sleep and parents can easily leave their child alone with the cuddly toy. Because it has all the features, so that safe handling of the Star Belly Dream Lites remains guaranteed.

Why do I need these cuddly toys?

The Star Belly Dream Lites is a cuddly toy that appeals especially to children. They are still a little afraid of the dark and can then usually not fall asleep so well. However, there are also more and more young people who take the Star Belly Dream Lites to bed with them. This is because it is practically designed for young and old alike. Likewise, it can be an alternative if you had a similar cuddly toy to the Dream Lites but weren't satisfied with it. It's definitely worth giving the Star Belly Dream Lites a try. After all, the starscapes on the ceiling will delight both younger children and older people. So the Star Belly Dream Lites can still be appealing to an older senior citizen. Here, the cuddly toy may give the comfort needed to fall asleep.

Star Belly Dream Lites rating and recommendation

We would like to give the Star Belly Dream Lites a good rating. Because we are convinced that the cuddly toy with the star landscapes works very well and can also thus be a great help in letting children slide into sleep more easily. In addition to the starscapes on the blanket, the cuddly toy inspires with its softness, with which you can cuddle prima. The Dream Lites are always welcome by children, but also by many an adult. Therefore, we would very much like to recommend the cuddly toy and think that everyone should make up their own mind about the Star Belly Dream Lites. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Star Belly Dream Lites - Technical Facts

In this section, we usually compile the technical facts, but there is hardly any information about the Star Belly Dream Lites that we can use for this. Nevertheless, we would like to create a small overview that you can perhaps use to orient yourself a bit.

Soothing night light Mobile Motion (TM) - rotates the star lights Auto Shut Off Timer of 20 minutes Requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)

Unfortunately, we could not find more technical specifications. However, we can already see from these specifications that the Star Belly Dream Lites actually has everything to help a child sleep more easily.

What are the Star Belly Dream Lites quality features?

We wanted to know more and ordered Star Belly Dream Lites to get our own impression of the cuddly toy. The order was uncomplicated and fast from the hand. The cuddly toy makes a good impression and is very soft. Thus, it is actually very appealing to any child. Then when it gets dark, you can see the full functionality of the Dream Lite Because when the light in the belly shines, it throws a starscape on the wall or ceiling. The colors can be switched so that it always has a calming effect on the child. Parents know that children are always a little hard to get quiet in the evening and have trouble falling asleep. Star Belly Dream Lites helps in these situations to calm the child and then let him gently drift off to sleep. The starscapes are turned off after 20 minutes, which also brings a certain security. Overall, we were actually very positively impressed by Star Belly Dream Lites and are therefore happy to give it a good rating.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of Star Belly Dream Lites?

Each product has its own advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, it makes sense to be clear about them. We have compiled a list of Star Belly Dream Lites's disadvantages for you. Based on this information, you can make up your own mind whether the cuddly toy is suitable for your needs or not. At the same time, you can also use the overviews to help you make a buying decision.

Advantages:

Easy to operate

No danger for the child

Batteries can be replaced at any time

Accompanies child more easily to sleep in the evening

Auto shut off timer integrated

Six different colors

Disadvantages:

None known

As you can see, with the Star Belly Dream Lites you actually only have advantages that you can enjoy. So you don't have to worry about any disadvantages coming up during the interaction between child and cuddly toy. The Star Belly Dream Lites will let your child drift off to sleep more easily in the evening and will turn itself off after 20 minutes. So you don't have to worry about it burning all night either. In addition, your child can easily operate the Star Belly Dream Lites by himself. This is really a Dream Lites, which brings you only advantages.

General Star Belly Dream Lites opinions

We looked around the Internet for other opinions to get an even better picture of Star Belly Dream Lites. However, the cuddly toy that emits the starscapes has already been tried by some, so we were able to read through their testimonials very well. These actually speak for themselves. Most of them are very positively surprised by the Dream Lites. Not only are they loved by their children, but they are also excellent for putting them to sleep. The buyers' children are satisfied and have a lot of fun with the cuddly toys. The starscapes on the blanket are beautiful to look at, calming the children and letting them drift off to a peaceful sleep. Therefore, they are always happy to recommend them to others. Many of the buyers are also about to buy several of them and thus want to give their children even more fun. The simple operation was also praised, so that the children can even do this themselves. We could not find any negative testimonials. Therefore, we assume a very high satisfaction rate. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Are there any risks or problems with Star Belly Dream Lites?

It is always recommended to read the Star Belly Dream Lites instruction manual before using it for the first time. Only in this way is it possible to make the starscapes also look as beautiful as possible and thus use the Dream Lites according to the specifications. This also applies to the replacement of the battery. For this you can find all information in the description. However, there should be no problems to worry about with the Star Belly Dream Lites. Therefore, we can clearly answer this question with "No!" and think that the cuddly toy would be a nice gift idea for any child.

Where can I order Star Belly Dream Lites?

Ordering Star Belly Dream Lites is best done directly from the supplier itself, or its website. Special offers are also available for buyers here. The buyers can purchase the cuddly toy here at particularly good conditions and not only individually, but in multiple versions. The big advantage is that the single plaster thereby costs much less than if one places a single order. Therefore, these offers are highly recommended and should be used if you have the opportunity. But beware: they are only available for a limited time, so you should decide quickly to order. Moreover, it is also not always quite clear whether the offers will come back again afterwards and be available in this format.

The order itself is completely simple. All you have to do is fill out the order form on the provider's website, which is done within a few minutes. Finally, you have to choose the payment method you would like to use for the payment. Here, particularly secure methods such as Paypal or credit card are offered. After that, the order can already be shipped. Once this has happened, you will receive a detailed e-mail from the provider, in which all the details of the order are listed once again. During this time, a change is possible if you are fast enough and it is necessary. Otherwise, the Star Belly Dream Lites will be shipped quickly and you will receive another e-mail with a shipment link. This allows a detailed overview of where the package is currently located and when you can expect it. Thus, you always have a full overview of your order.

Who is the provider of the product?

The supplier of the Star Belly Dream Lites cuddly toys with star landscapes is a company that has the following address: Ontel Products, 21 Law Drive, Fairfield, NJ 07004.

Homepage: https://mystarbellyshop.com/

E-Mail: starbellyshop@rephelpdesk.com

General information about cuddly toys

Everyone who has a child knows the situation that it is difficult to get them to go to sleep in the evening. A big problem is usually that you keep the kids busy throughout the day and expect them to go to bed at a certain time in the evening. But it usually doesn't work that way. Usually, parents then read something aloud or turn on a night light. Dream Lites help children come down. Here, starscapes are beamed onto the ceiling or the wall. These soothe the child and then let him slowly but surely fall asleep. However, these Dream Lites do not always bring the desired success and do not work properly.

However, with Star Belly Dream Lites this is not a problem. Star Belly Dream Lites is a cuddly toy that the child can hug without any problems and which at the same time throws starscapes on the wall to calm the child. It turns off after 20 minutes and thus also provides a high level of safety. In addition, the Star Belly Dream Lites just has the characteristic of not being just a light in the dark. Its appearance as a cuddly toy makes it all the more interesting for the child, so that it can snuggle up to it and fall asleep more easily. Star Belly Dream Lites thus fulfills several purposes at once and, thanks to the starry landscapes, offers a much easier feeling of falling asleep.

Known FAQ about this product

In this last section we clarify the last issues that still need to be resolved. Thus, we would like to offer you a full scope of information that you may not have read in the upper section.

Q: Is there a money back guarantee for Star Belly Dream Lites?

A: The manufacturer gives the buyer up to 60 days to decide for or against Star Belly Dream Lites. The cuddly toy that beams starscapes on the ceiling can then simply be returned and you will get your money back. Thus, it is not a problem even if it is not to the satisfaction of the buyer.

Q: How long does the delivery usually take?

A: The manufacturer allows about 8 to 10 days for Star Belly Dream Lites to be delivered. However, it always depends on where you order the Star Belly Dream Lites cuddly toy from. Then it may take a little longer.

Q: Are there different colors of Dream Lites?

A: Actually, yes, it could just happen that various are already sold out.

