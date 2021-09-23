Staples Canada launches "Let's Find Out" brand campaign starring Howie Mandel and Pierre-Yves Lord to boldly bring The Working and Learning Company to life

"Let's Find Out" aims to spark curiosity and discovery, demonstrates the company's commitment to provide expertise, solutions, convenience and savings

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has announced its newest partners to help inspire curiosity and discovery among Canadians as The Working and Learning Company. Canadian comedian, host and producer Howie Mandel and Canadian media and television personality Pierre-Yves (P.Y.) Lord will serve as ambassadors for Let's Find Out, Staples Canada's new campaign that aims to spark curiosity with customers and serve as their partner in discovering solutions and expert advice.

The campaign's theme is centred around the curiosity that lives inside Staples Canada's customer base of life-long learners and achievers – this sense of curiosity is important in inspiring ideas and lives at the root of innovation. From small solutions like "What's the best laptop for remote learning?" to big picture solutions like "How can I really grow my business?", Let's Find Out is Staples Canada's answer to questions, along with a readiness to help customers who are always looking to grow.

"We continue to evolve as The Working and Learning Company, becoming more than just a source for supplies, but a place to learn and discover," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Staples Canada. "Let's Find Out is our way of letting Canadians know that Staples has changed and has the resources to help people work smarter, learn more and grow every day. As both public figures and passionate entrepreneurs, we see Howie and Pierre-Yves as the perfect partners to help inspire Canadians."

In the new multi-platform 15- and 30-second advertising spots, Mandel and Lord assume the voice of a customer's curiosity, playing their doppelganger who gives voice to their curious thoughts and helps answer, "Let's Find Out." The spots encourage the customer to follow their curiosity and seek solutions available through Staples Canada and Bureau en Gros.

LINK: watch now, Howie Mandel in Staples Canada's new Let's Find Out television commercial

LINK: watch now, Pierre-Yves Lord in Bureau en Gros' new Découvrons Ensemble television commercial

"I've been shopping at Staples for years and it's exciting to see how the brand has evolved to help support the future of working and learning," said Mandel. "I'm excited to help inspire Canadians to approach challenges with creative solves with a bit of levity and humour."

"As a broadcaster and a father, fostering creativity and motivating others is an important part of what I do," said Lord. "I'm thrilled to partner with Bureau en Gros to help Quebecers and French Canadians draw inspiration and seek out innovative solutions to new ways of working and learning."

Commercials starring Mandel and Lord will begin appearing across Canadian television networks and in digital advertisements starting September 27, focusing on solutions offered by Staples Canada and Bureau en Gros. Advertisements complementing the holiday season and focusing on gifting will begin airing in November 2021.

Let's Find Out will also appear as Staples Canada's overarching marketing campaign alongside the commercials to help communicate solutions and newness, through in-store signage, flyer, email, digital and e-commerce. The new brand campaign and television commercials were developed in collaboration with Jackman Reinvents, Staples Canada's creative agency of record.

As part of its continued transformation, Staples Canada has forged partnerships with leading global organizations to deliver world-class solutions to Canadians, including Joe Mimran, Canva, Shopify, Nerds On Site, Apple, Samsung, FedEx, Purolator and many others. Staples was also recently named the Working and Learning Company of the Toronto Raptors, and is Canva's sole Canadian retail partner.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

