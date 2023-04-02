Stanton's 485-foot homer leads Yankees over Giants 6-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a 485-foot home run, Aaron Judge also went deep and Jhony Brito won his brilliant major league debut as the New York Yankees beat San Francisco 6-0 on Sunday for their second shutout of the Giants in the opening three-game series.

New York improved to 29-2, including the playoffs, when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game. Kyle Higashioka also homered off Ross Stripling (0-1), who served up all three long balls in his first start for San Francisco.

Brito (1-0) yielded only two hits — one a bunt single — over five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

RED SOX 9, ORIOLES 5

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall had three more hits, including two doubles and a two-run single to break a fifth-inning tie.

One day after Duvall went 4 for 5 with a walk-off homer, the free agent outfielder collected his sixth extra-base hit of the season. He’s the first player in franchise history with six in his first three games with the team.

The Red Sox are the third team in baseball history — joining the 1976 Reds and ’78 Brewers — to score at least nine runs in each of their first three games. The ’78 Brewers are the only team to do in their first four.

Tanner Houck (1-0) lasted five innings, giving up three runs, five hits and a walk while striking out five. Cole Irvin (0-1) allowed six runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

METS 5, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Kodai Senga struck out eight in his major league debut, wearing a glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork in reference to his “ghost forkball.”

The 30-year-old left-hander allowed one run, three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. His eight strikeouts tied for the fourth-most by a Japanese pitcher in an MLB debut.

Tommy Pham had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle as the Mets won for the third time in the four-game opening series. Trevor Rogers (0-1) gave up four runs, four hits, two walks and two hit batters in 4 1/3 innings.

NATIONALS 4, BRAVES 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — MacKenzie Gore allowed one run and three hits across 5 1/3 innings in his regular-season debut for the Nationals.

Gore (1-0), a 24-year-old left-hander who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth.

Atlanta’s Jared Shuster (0-1), a first round pick in 2020, lasted 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut and allowed five runs, four hits and five walks. Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead single in a four-run first.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Jeffrey Springs (1-0) was pulled after six hitless innings, Riley Greene got Detroit’s first hit with an infield single off Colin Poche in the seventh and the Rays completed an opening three-game sweep.

Springs struck out a career-high 12 and matched his high of six innings. Outscored 21-3 in the series, Detroit had just one runner against Springs: Nick Maton drew a two-out walk in the second.

Randy Arozarena had a fourth-inning solo homer off Joey Wentz (0-1), and Jose Siri drove in two with a single against Jason Foley during a three-run sixth.

REDS 3, PIRATES 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Graham Ashcraft (0-1) allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, giving up Brian Reynolds’ homer.

Jason Vosler and TJ Friedl hit solo home runs for the Reds. Alexis Díaz pitched the ninth for his first save.

Vince Velasquez (0-1), making his Pirates debut after signing in December as a free agent, lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs and five hits.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joey Gallo homered twice to back Joe Ryan (1-0), who gave up one run and three hits in six innings as Minnesota swept its opening series for the first time since 2017, also against Kansas City.

Gallo hit a solo homer in the sixth off Amir Garrett and a three-run drive in the seventh against Dylan Coleman for a 6-1 lead and his 16th multihomer game, his first since last June 9 for the Yankees at Minnesota.

Brad Keller (0-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Edward Olivares homered in the second ending a 19-inning scoreless streak for the Royals, their longest starting a season.

CARDINALS 9, BLUE JAYS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a pair of two-run homers in his second career multihomer game, including a drive in a three-homer first that included long balls from Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson off Chris Bassitt (0-1). Donovan also had two doubles as the Cardinals banged out 16 hits.

Bassitt, making his Blue Jays debut after signing a three-year, $63 million deal, gave up three homers in his first 14 pitches and ended up allowing nine runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings for a 24.30 ERA.

Jordan Montgomery (1-0) gave up three runs and six hits over five innings.

