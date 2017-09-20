Stanton hits 56th homer, Marlins beat Mets 9-2 for sweep

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 9-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 56th homer and drove in three runs as the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets by winning 9-2 Wednesday.

Stanton connected in the eighth inning for his 30th home run since the All-Star break. The Marlins have 10 games left.

Stanton also hit a run-scoring single and has 120 RBIs. He made a fine catch, too, against the right field fence to rob Asdrubal Cabrera.

A.J. Ellis and Miguel Rojas hit back-to-back homers off Mets reliever Erik Goeddel to start the eighth. With one out, Stanton pulled a 1-1 breaking pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer.

Jose Urena (14-6) allowed two runs in eight innings. The Marlins finished the season 12-7 against the Mets and swept their NL East rivals for the first time since May 2014.

Justin Bour hit his 23rd homer. Marcell Ozuna had a pair of two-out run-scoring singles, increasing his RBI total to 115.

Rafael Montero (5-11) allowed five runs in four innings.