Stanton hits 14th homer as Marlins beat Phillies 7-2

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday May 30, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton hit his third homer since moving into the No. 2 spot in the batting order, a change that has revived the Miami Marlins, who won their third game in a row by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Marlins, whose modest winning streak is their longest since mid-April.

Stanton hit a two-run homer, his 14th, in a five-run third. Since he moved up to the No. 2 spot, Stanton is 12 for 29 (.414) with three homers and seven RBIs in seven games, and the Marlins are 5-2 while outscoring opponents 48-22.

Miami's record before the change was 15-28.