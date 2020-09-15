Stanton activated by Yankees after missing 32 games

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton drops his bat as he watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Sean Gilmartin during the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader baseball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton was activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday after the designated hitter missed 32 games because of a strained left hamstring.

New York made the move before a series opener against Toronto. The Yankees also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.

Right fielder Aaron Judge, limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf, is expected to be activated later this week.

Stanton hit .293 with three homers and seven RBIs in 14 games before he got hurt.

