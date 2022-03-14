Stantec (TSE:STN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.18

The board of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 18th of April to CA$0.18. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Stantec's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Stantec's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 44.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Stantec Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from CA$0.30 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of CA$0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Stantec has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.1% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Stantec's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Stantec is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Stantec that investors should take into consideration. Is Stantec not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

