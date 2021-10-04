Stantec to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021, and Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stantec (TSX, NYSE: STN) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. On Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time), Gord Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa Jang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s performance.



The webcast and slide presentation can be accessed at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ep3uj9w

The conference call and slideshow presentation will be broadcast live and archived in their entirety in the Investors section of stantec.com . Participants wishing to listen to the call via telephone may dial in toll-free at 1-800-367-2403 (Canada and United States) or +1-647-490-5367 (international). Please provide confirmation code 2447173 when prompted.

