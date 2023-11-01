Stansted Airport expansion plans for bigger terminal approved

The extension to Stansted Airport's terminal building will increase its size by 16,500 sq m

An airport expansion project that directors say will "improve every step of the journey" has been approved.

London Stansted Airport in Essex plans to create a bigger departure lounge, a larger security hall and what it calls a "three-bay extension" to the terminal building size.

There would also be a greater choice of shops, bars and restaurants, a spokesman said.

The project was approved by the government's Planning Inspectorate.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted's managing director, said it was "excellent news for our passengers".

"Stansted is now entering a new phase in its history, as we look to serve more passengers than ever before," said Mr Powell.

Stansted's plan to increase its approved passenger limit to 43 million per year - up from 35 million - hit a snag in 2020 when its application for new aircraft stands was refused by Uttlesford District Council.

The owner Manchester Airport Group (MAG) appealed and its challenge was successful.

Uttlesford District Council was left with a bill of about £2m in legal costs.

The airport says more than 27 million passengers have passed through its gates in the last 12 months - returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The expanded terminal - but pictured in its current form - will help the airport cope with millions of extra passengers

MAG applied to demolish its so-called sky link walkways and its bus-gate building as part of the plans.

The three-bay extension would increase the terminal building by 16,500 m sq (177,605 sq ft) - providing the extra space for passengers.

There would be state-of-the-art check-in desks, increased baggage capacity and "next-generation scanners", a spokesman added.

The campaign group Stop Stansted Expansion - now incorporated by Stansted Airport Watch - has previously opposed various plans for reasons including increased carbon emissions, damage to local countryside and aircraft noise.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830