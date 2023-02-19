How Stanley Wilson Jr. Went From NFL Player to Dead in a Psych Ward

Justin Rohrlich
·15 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Library of Congress and Sheldon Breiner/Stanford University
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Library of Congress and Sheldon Breiner/Stanford University

Stanley Wilson Jr. was what his coaches at Stanford University called a “glue guy.”

Wilson, a talented cornerback who went on to play for the Detroit Lions before an injury cut short his career, brought a true sense of cohesion to the team, according to A.J. Christoff, who coached Wilson in college in the early aughts.

“He was never a separate entity,” Christoff, a former defensive coordinator and secondary coach for the Stanford Cardinals, told The Daily Beast. “He was always a team player. And the players that were in the defensive backfield [with him] were very fond of him.”

One of those players, fellow cornerback Leigh Torrence, roomed with Wilson at Stanford from the beginning.

Torrence, who later played eight seasons in the NFL and was a member of the 2009 New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV, said he and Wilson developed an immediate connection upon meeting at football camp. Wilson was “just a great guy,” Torrence said, recalling his friend’s “huge smile” and “infectious laughter.” He brightened up every room and every situation, Torrence continued, describing Wilson as a “special” person who was universally beloved. When he wasn’t watching and rewatching one of his favorite Martin Lawrence movies, all of which he had on an extensive collection of VHS tapes, the urban studies major mentored young people at an after-school center in Palo Alto.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Wide Receiver Jason Willis #8 of the Oregon Ducks makes this catch for a 49 yard gain against Stanley Wilson #2 (left) and Leigh Torrence #29 of the Stanford Cardinal during their game on November 02, 2002 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images</div>

Wide Receiver Jason Willis #8 of the Oregon Ducks makes this catch for a 49 yard gain against Stanley Wilson #2 (left) and Leigh Torrence #29 of the Stanford Cardinal during their game on November 02, 2002 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

But Wilson’s life would eventually careen wildly off the tracks, with mental illness exacting its tragic toll on a young man whose potential once appeared unlimited. A string of arrests followed, with Wilson, who earned nearly $1 million in 2008, ultimately drowning in the depths of the criminal justice system.

On Feb. 1, at the age of 40, the one-time gridiron prodigy suddenly collapsed and died during a transfer from the Los Angeles county jail to a state-run psychiatric hospital, following his being declared incompetent to stand trial over an August 2022 burglary charge.

No cause of death has yet been made public.

“In hindsight, it’s one of those things that just kind of breaks your heart even more because you know behind that smile was a lot of pain,” Torrence told The Daily Beast.

“I think his story is one that is kind of a tale of the time that we grew up in,” he said on Thursday. “Mental health awareness was not as big of an issue… He had a passion for life and he was always a hopeful and optimistic person. It definitely feels like he deserved better.”

Football—and tragedy—run in the Wilson family.

Wilson’s dad, Stanley Wilson Sr., was a standout running back at Banning High School in the Wilmington section of Los Angeles. He was named Los Angeles City Section Player of the Year in 1978 and 1979, then continued on to the University of Oklahoma, where he rushed for a total of 3,068 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In November 1982, Wilson Jr. was born. Six months later, Wilson Sr. was selected in the ninth round of the 1983 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first season, Wilson Sr. ran for 267 yards on 56 carries.

Still, Wilson Sr.’s inaugural year proved tumultuous. The Bengals sent him to three different detox centers for cocaine dependency as a rookie, and they hoped the treatment would stick. But he relapsed in August 1984, and failed a urinalysis that October. That earned him an indefinite suspension by the league, which forced him to sit out the entire 1985 season.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. during a 45-21 win over the Los Angeles Raiders on October 2, 1988 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Vic Milton/Getty Images</div>

Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. during a 45-21 win over the Los Angeles Raiders on October 2, 1988 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Vic Milton/Getty Images

Wilson Sr. was reinstated in 1986 upon successfully completing a strict rehab program and sticking to a rigorous conditioning regimen. He reportedly insisted on submitting drug tests even when it wasn’t required, just to prove he was clean. That season, Wilson Sr. gained 379 yards and scored 8 touchdowns. But in spite of his efforts, Wilson Sr. was once again suspended for cocaine use, and could not play at all in the 1987 season.

After spending a year working as a census taker and a security guard, Wilson Sr. was reinstated by the league in 1988, rushing for 398 yards on 112 carries and scoring two TDs. He helped propel the Bengals to victory over the Buffalo Bills in that year’s AFC championship game, setting up a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

And that’s when things went really wrong.

Wilson Jr., who was then 5 years old and living with his grandparents in L.A., traveled with them to Miami to see his father play in the big game. Wilson Sr. tested clean on Friday, January 20, 1989, clearing the way for him to take the field on Sunday. But it was not to be.

When Wilson Sr., whom the Bengals intentionally put in a separate hotel from the rest of his teammates, missed a team meeting Saturday night, members of the coaching staff went looking for him. They found Wilson Sr. locked in a bathroom at a local Holiday Inn, taking a shower with his clothes on.

The Bengals lost the game, 20-16. Coach Sam Wyche later wondered if things might have been different had Wilson Sr. been there.

“I wish we’d had Stanley Wilson,” he said in 2013. “... I think he’d have had a big day rushing the ball, but we’ll never know.”

A white powdery substance in a plastic bag that Wilson had in his pocket later tested positive for cocaine. Wilson was subsequently banned from the NFL for life, went back to rehab, and threatened to sell his story to Penthouse magazine, vowing to expose five other Bengals he claimed had smoked crack with him that night.

Years later, Wilson Jr. would recount his memory of the episode to Rick Gosselin of the Dallas Morning News.

“I remember being in the hotel,” he said. “My grandparents told me my father had gotten in trouble, and they asked me if I still wanted to go to the game. I didn’t understand what was going on, and I told them I did. We went, and it was awkward. It was surreal. I remember like it was played yesterday. I remember being there. But I didn’t know what happened until about a year later, and he wasn’t there anymore. It is what it is.”

Wilson Sr.’s life soon spiraled further out of control. There were arrests for fighting with police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and purse snatching. In December 1990, cops picked up Wilson Sr. in a Long Beach, California, crack house and booked him on an unrelated burglary charge. After getting out of jail, Wilson Sr. continued to decline. In 1999, he was hit with a 22-year prison sentence for stealing more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and camera equipment from a home in Beverly Hills.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Running Back Stanley Wilson Sr. #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Raiders at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 2, 1988 in Los Angeles, California. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Bernstein Associates/Getty Images</div>

Running Back Stanley Wilson Sr. #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Raiders at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 2, 1988 in Los Angeles, California.

Bernstein Associates/Getty Images

Prosecutors asked for a 25-years-to-life term under the state’s “three strikes law,” but the judge declined, citing Wilson Sr.’s mental health—his lawyer argued in court that his client suffered from bipolar disorder—as a mitigating factor.

Still, Wilson Sr. managed to remain a part of his son’s life while he was incarcerated. The two kept in close touch during the older man’s prison stint, according to Leigh Torrence, who said Wilson Jr., who started at Stanford in 2000, “was open about his struggles.”

“They were in contact, so he talked to his dad a lot and very much valued his dad and his opinion,” Torrence told The Daily Beast. “We kind of had, I guess, an admiration for all the things that Stan had overcome in his life. And the way he had done it was just so remarkable. You knew what he had gone through, but you would never have thought it. He didn’t show it.”

Christoff, Wilson Jr.’s former coach, also said his former player’s troubles didn’t appear to hamper him in any way. When he joined the team in 2001 after redshirting his first year, Wilson Sr. was just two years into what would ultimately be a 17-year prison term.

“We were aware of what had happened [with his father] and tried to be as supportive as we could, but I don’t think it was anything that ever affected Stanley from playing, or from a student standpoint,” Christoff said. “That I knew of, anyway. I mean, he would pick up all the coverage and plays very quickly. He was very bright.”

After four successful seasons at Stanford, the Detroit Lions picked Wilson in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft.

But his pro career was lackluster, lasting just two years. Wilson played 32 games, chalking up 63 solo tackles and deflecting eight passes. In October 2007, Wilson injured his knee and was forced to sit out the rest of the season.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Koren Robinson #81 of the Green Bay Packers tries to get around the tackle of Stanley Wilson Jr. #31 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field November 22, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay won the game 37-26. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Gregory Shamus/Getty Images</div>

Koren Robinson #81 of the Green Bay Packers tries to get around the tackle of Stanley Wilson Jr. #31 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field November 22, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay won the game 37-26.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The next spring, the Lions signed Wilson to a one-year deal. In August, he tore his Achilles tendon during an exhibition game, which ended his career.

That’s when Wilson went in a completely different direction, enrolling in the nursing program at New York City’s Hunter College.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iyzekiel Ohm (@iyzekiel)

“After football ended with Stan, he really threw his efforts into starting a new career in health care,” Torrence said, noting that Wilson had dreamt of becoming an anesthesiologist. “He had transitioned into that, which was something that just kind of fit him and who he was. It really just made a lot of sense that he would look to be helping others.”

Wilson graduated in May 2014, posting a smiling photograph of himself in cap and gown.

“The day finally came,” he wrote. “I graduated from nursing school. Thank you to all my family and friends that have supported me. Also thank you to those who unknowingly and inadvertently provided me with the motivation to keep going. #blessed to #finally #graduate. The true definition of #hereiSTAN #RN #nursing #huntercollege.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iyzekiel Ohm (@iyzekiel)

Roughly two years later, Wilson’s path took yet another turn and began to mirror his father’s.

In June 2016, Wilson was shot in the abdomen by an elderly Portland homeowner who caught him trying to break into his house through a window, naked. When cops arrived, they found Wilson in a fountain in the backyard, and arrested him on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing. Wilson had no prior criminal history, and his injuries were non-life-threatening.

In court, it emerged that Wilson was battling a drug problem, which reportedly included methamphetamine use. He pleaded no contest rather than copping a guilty plea because he “was not quite there” mentally at the time of the offense, according to prosecutors.

Hours before he was shot, Wilson that same day had broken into another home in Portland, where he fixed himself a drink and stole a book before the residents got back, according to police.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iyzekiel Ohm (@iyzekiel)

In January 2017, while charges were pending in the June 2016 case, cops again busted a naked Wilson outside another Portlander’s home. He had been “running around” in the homeowner’s yard, and seemed to be under the influence of drugs, authorities said at the time.

But roughly a week after being sentenced to three years’ probation for the initial break-in attempt, Wilson was back in handcuffs for another nude burglary attempt. He was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony carrying up to five years in prison and a $125,000 fine.

Luckily for Wilson, the homeowner in that case agreed to a civil compromise: $10,000 in restitution and no jail time for Wilson, according to court records obtained by The Daily Beast.

But Wilson would soon find himself back in trouble. A little more than a year later, Wilson was arrested again—this time, for attempting to steal a car from a Portland Mercedes-Benz dealership.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iyzekiel Ohm (@iyzekiel)

From there, Wilson’s final descent was even swifter.

In August 2022, Wilson made headlines for yet another home invasion. This time, he twice let himself into a $30 million home in the Hollywood Hills, reportedly causing $5,000 worth of damage to the place. When officers arrived, they found Wilson taking a bath in an outdoor fountain, using soap he had pilfered from inside, according to reports. Wilson was charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary.

Six months later, he would be dead.

After Wilson was booked into the L.A. County jail for the Hollywood Hills incident, a judge found him incompetent to stand trial.

This made sense to Torrence, who said Wilson’s arrests “seemed more a result of mental health than any criminality.”

It’s obvious that Wilson was often disoriented, either from untreated mental illness, drugs, or both. During one of his naked burglary and trespassing sprees in Portland, another homeowner encountered Wilson on her property in the hours before he was shot.

“He said, ‘Do you need anything?’” the woman told The Oregonian. “I said, ‘No, what are you doing in my garage?’ And then he said, ‘Isn’t this where I’m supposed to be?’ I said, ‘No.’”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iyzekiel Ohm (@iyzekiel)

At the same time, Torrence said there was no indication throughout their years together at Stanford, or later in the NFL, that Wilson was suffering psychologically. And there was no evidence of drug use while Wilson was at Stanford, either.

“The mental health stuff came some years after football,” Torrence said.

Although details remain scant, what is known about Wilson’s sudden death paints a stark picture of a life in freefall.

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ Sports, Wilson was being transferred Feb. 1 from the L.A. jail to the Metropolitan State Hospital, about 15 miles away. The state-run facility is organized into five sections, which includes a unit that serves the so-called PC 1370 population. “Within the larger framework of recovery and wellness,” Metropolitan State says of these defendants unable to be prosecuted due to mental illness, “an important treatment goal is the restoration of competency and return to court to stand trial.”

While Wilson was being admitted, he reportedly collapsed and died. Authorities said there was no foul play. However, John Carpenter, a Los Angeles-based attorney hired by Wilson Sr. and his current wife, said the family has its doubts about the official line.

“We are conducting a secondary autopsy, and so I’m holding back on commenting until we get confirmation on what our suspicions are,” Carpenter told The Daily Beast. “Early reports said ‘no suspicion of foul play.’ That is not the camp that we’re in.”

Carpenter, Torrence, and Christoff all said they didn’t have enough information to know if Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition that can occur after repeated blows to the head, was a factor in Wilson’s mental decline.

Wilson Jr.’s mother, through her husband, declined to comment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iyzekiel Ohm (@iyzekiel)

Wilson Sr. was released from prison in 2016, spending more than a decade-and-a-half behind bars. He now lives in Wisconsin with his wife, whom he married shortly before going away, and their two children—one of whom majored in emergency management at North Dakota State University, where he also played running back.

Today, most major college athletic programs have put a spotlight on mental health.

“The health and wellbeing of our players has always been one of our top priorities at the University of Alabama,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said last year. “[O]ur goal is to positively affect the way mental health is viewed and treated in college athletics. Our hope is that every institution will join us in working to provide the best mental care for all student-athletes.”

In Wilson Jr.’s day, there was no mechanism in place that might have served as an early detection system, of sorts.

“Knowing his background, knowing the things that athletes deal with, the support you need is definitely something I think we’ve gotten better at,” Torrence told The Daily Beast. “I feel like the [era] just failed him, at not addressing some of the things [he might have needed]. For his life to have ended so abruptly was just heartbreaking.”

“We had him around all the time, so I guess we almost didn’t even realize how special he was to our college experience.”

For Christoff, Wilson’s death is a grim reminder of what could have been.

“It’s interesting—I didn’t get him, but I [also] recruited his dad,” he reminisced. “I had so many players that have just ended up in tragedy. There’s no reason for it.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Socialite to Sex Offender: Inside Hadley Palmer’s Downfall

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Connecticut State Police DepartmentWhen Hadley Palmer walked out of prison last week, it was the latest chapter in a sordid crime story that has friends in her tony Connecticut enclave scratching their heads about how a devoted mother-of-four ended up a convicted sex offender.The Greenwich socialite was sentenced to a year behind bars in November, after pleading guilty to secretly filming teenagers in her $10 million mansion. Under a transitional supervisi

  • Tiny College Hijacked by Woke-Obsessed DeSantis Saddles Up to Fight Back

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters and Alaska Miller/Wikimedia CommonsWhen Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six conservative trustees to the board of New College of Florida—his latest chess move in his war on education—the roughly 650 students studying there were caught by surprise.The tiny university, best known for ranking as fifth best public school in the country and pumping out Fulbright scholars, suddenly found itself at the center of the country’s culture war, a

  • Make no mistake: Eric Bieniemy going to Washington is embarrassing for the NFL | Opinion

    Eric Bieniemy is heading to Washington to be the team's offensive coordinator. This is not a great moment for the NFL. In fact, it's embarrassing.

  • Tiger Woods caught playing bizarre tampon prank

    The bizarre incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box

  • Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek explains why they didn’t attend Super Bowl

    Retired NFL star starred in Super Bowl ad for FanDuel during big game

  • Tiger Woods is now a billionaire — here's how he spends his money and lives his life

    Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.

  • Tom Brady Supports Patrick Mahomes' 'Parade Behavior' After Chiefs QB Gave Fan Super Bowl Trophy

    "Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Tom Brady wrote with a video of Patrick Mahomes' seemingly giving a fan the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl LVII win

  • M's Hernandez loses in arbitration, teams go 13-6 vs players

    Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.

  • Maple Leafs mean business with Ryan O'Reilly blockbuster

    A smart move for veteran forward Ryan O'Reilly could make the difference in a do-or-die season for the Maple Leafs.

  • Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard reach 100-point mark on same night

    Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark in 56 games on Friday, while fellow phenom Connor Bedard notched the milestone in the WHL on the same night.

  • Dethroned King: Petty hurt as Johnson takes over race team

    Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.

  • Maple Leafs acquire O'Reilly, Acciari in three-team trade with Blues, Wild

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night. Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs' 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis. Minnesota, meanwhile, receives Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50 per cent of O'Reilly's salary, while the Wild will take on 25 per cent as

  • Eric Bieniemy takes job with Commanders, while Chiefs could replace him quickly

    A previous Chiefs offensive coordinator could be in line to re-take his old spot.

  • Canadian skier St-Germain beats Shiffrin to claim slalom gold

    Even hours after her historic world championship slalom victory, Canadian Laurence St-Germain still sorted through the emotions of her golden performance. St-Germain, 28, shocked herself and the competitive Alpine ski community with a gold-medal performance in Meribel, France, upsetting American Mikaela Shiffrin and denying her a fifth world slalom title Saturday. St-Germain became the first Canadian to win a women's slalom since Anne Heggtveit struck gold at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Va

  • NHL's 10 most untouchable prospects at trade deadline

    These 10 prospects shouldn't be going anywhere at the NHL trade deadline.

  • Tiger Woods apologises for tampon prank after making the cut at Genesis Invitational

    Round one saw Tiger Woods pass Justin Thomas a tampon and he addressed the moment after finishing his second round on Friday

  • Veteran lineman Shawn Lemon still on CFL's open market

    Three days after the start of CFL free agency, veteran American defensive lineman Shawn Lemon remains on the open market. And that's definitely surprising given what the Calgary Stampeder did in 2022. The six-foot-one, 242-pound Lemon led the West Division in sacks (14 to tie a career high) and was second in the CFL behind Ottawa's Lorenzo Mauldin IV (17 sacks). Lemon and Mauldin were named the West and East Division's top defensive players and CFL all-stars. But Mauldin got the nod as the leagu

  • WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 – Match card, rumours and start time

    After a storming Royal Rumble, we're on the road to WrestleMania 39, with Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair on the match card.

  • Hugh Jackman reveals football club plans to get back at Ryan Reynolds

    Appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the Australian actor was asked if he would consider purchasing a football team.

  • Pirates top Choi in arbitration; Hernández, M's have hearing

    Pittsburgh beat first baseman Ji-Man Choi in salary arbitration on Friday while Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández and St. Louis pitcher Génesis Cabrera went to the last two hearings of the year. Choi got a raise from $3.2 million to $4.65 million instead of his $5.4 million request in a decision by Jeanne Charles, Allen Ponak and Melinda Gordon, who heard the case a day earlier. The 31-year-old hit .233 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs for Tampa Bay and made $3.2 million, then was traded to the Pirates in November for a minor leaguer.