Who Is Stanley Tucci's Wife? All About Felicity Blunt

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the inaugural Soho House Awards, championing emerging talent in the creative industries, at 180 The Strand on September 1, 2022 in London, England

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt have been together for over a decade.

The couple met at the premiere of his movie The Devil Wears Prada, while Tucci was married to his first wife Kate Tucci.

Tucci and Kate were married from 1995 until her death in 2009. The following year, the Julie & Julia star met Blunt again at a wedding in Italy. What followed was a secret marriage in 2012, a large wedding ceremony later that year, the births of their two children and a lot of adventures in life and food.

The pair have gone on to author a cookbook and film various projects together, including the early COVID-19 lockdown video that made Tucci the "internet's boyfriend."

But who is Felicity Blunt? Here's everything to know about Stanley Tucci's wife.

She's a literary agent

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attends the Salvatore Ferragamo Private Dinner at Palazzo Vecchio during Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 11, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Blunt works as a literary agent at the U.K. talent agency Curtis Brown, representing authors and their books to publishing houses and production companies. "My fiction tastes are broad but are unified by my desire to represent unique stories and smart voices," she wrote on Curtis Brown's website. "What I want is to feel passionate about the narrative and believe absolutely in the world an author has crafted."

Blunt has worked with a handful of bestselling authors, including Danielle Steel, Ann Patchett and Jennifer Egan, and has secured deals for her authors' work to be developed into other formats. As she wrote on the website: "I like to work with all of my clients in the 360, helping to form a strategy that straddles not only the domestic and international sales of their books, but also the exploitation of their media rights."

She has a famous family

Felicity Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend "A Quiet Place" New York Premiere After Party on April 2, 2018 in New York City

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Tucci is not the only A-list star in the family. Blunt's sister is actress Emily Blunt, who stars in A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns, among other blockbuster hits. The younger Blunt also happens to be married to The Office alum John Krasinski.

Blunt has been a supportive big sister over the years. In 2021, she tweeted a blooper reel featuring Emily (and Tucci) in The Devil Wears Prada. "15 years on ... ! Still funny," she wrote.

She met Tucci in two very memorable ways

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attend "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" UK premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on November 5, 2015 in London, England

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Tucci and Blunt first met at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, in which he and Emily costarred alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. At the time, Tucci's then-wife Kate had been undergoing treatment for breast cancer and attended the premiere with her husband — and actually met Blunt at the event.

"[Felicity] and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd," he told Marc Maron in 2021. Kate died in April 2009.

In 2010, Tucci and Blunt crossed paths again: this time at Emily's wedding to Krasinski at George Clooney's house in Lake Como, Italy. They started dating shortly afterward.

The Blunt family approves of Tucci, of course. "He's an all-around Renaissance man who knows the way to everyone's hearts. And it's through having a damn good time," Emily told PEOPLE in 2022. "He's frighteningly bright, quick to laugh, loves to be laughed at, charismatic, warm and energetic."

She and Tucci got married in 2012

Felicity Blunt wearing Paul Smith and Stanley Tucci wearing Paul Smith attend the Paul Smith AW20 50th Anniversary show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2020 in Paris, France

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Tucci and Blunt had two weddings: a private ceremony in the summer of 2012 and a larger event in London on Sept. 29, 2012. At the second wedding, Emily was a bridesmaid and Steve Buscemi served as Tucci's best man. Celebrity guests included Streep, Patricia Clarkson, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth and Kenneth Cole.

The bride reportedly wore a custom gown by Nanette Lepore, while the groom wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo. In lieu of a traditional wedding cake, guests dined on a "cake" made of cheese wheels at the reception.

She is a mom

Nicolo Tucci, Camilla Tucci, Isabel Tucci, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and Felicity Blunt attend day two of the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park on May 31, 2015 in London, England

David M. Benett/Getty

Tucci and Blunt are parents to son Matteo Oliver, born Jan. 25, 2015, and daughter Emilia Giovanna, born April 19, 2018. She's also a stepmom to Tucci's three kids from his first marriage: fraternal twins Nicolo and Isabel, as well as daughter Camilla.

The couple are fairly private when it comes to their family life and they have largely kept their children out of the spotlight.

She helped make her husband into the "internet's boyfriend"

Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt attend the "Free State Of Jones" Premiere during the 42nd Deauville American Film Festival on September 3, 2016 in Deauville, France

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

In April 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucci went viral for his bartending skills after Blunt filmed a video of him making her a negroni. His wildly popular videos made him, as Town & Country wrote, "the internet's boyfriend."

In 2021, Tucci spoke to PEOPLE about the unexpected enthusiasm for the videos. "[Blunt] said, 'Would you do a little cocktail thing, just for the Curtis Brown people? It would be fun, cheer people up.' So I did," he recalled. "And then she said, 'Well, maybe put it on your Instagram.' And then the world changed." He added that the couple enjoyed reading some of the "filthy, but funny" comments on the videos. "We laughed so hard, reading them out loud," he said.

She has shared the spotlight with her husband

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on June 27, 2016 in London, England

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Blunt appeared in three episodes of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, the CNN show that followed the actor as he traveled through Italy and sampled the local cuisine. The two also co-authored The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends, a cookbook that was published in 2014.

"I wanted to have all of these recipes down on paper," Tucci told PEOPLE of his earlier work, The Tucci Cookbook. "They were so influential in my life and one of the reasons I am who I am."

She was by Tucci's side when he was diagnosed with cancer

Felicity Blunt (L) and Stanley Tucci attend the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards at the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon in the Piccadilly flagship store on May 16, 2019 in London, England

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In 2021, Tucci revealed that he was diagnosed with oral cancer a few years prior. After doctors found a tumor at the base of his tongue, he underwent extensive chemotherapy and radiation. He later told PEOPLE that his wife's steadfast support throughout the experience is what kept him going. "Felicity's undying attention, affection and encouragement got me through it," he said.