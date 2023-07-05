Stanley Tucci's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Stanley Tucci shares his three oldest kids with his late wife, Kate Tucci, and his two youngest with his wife, Felicity Blunt

David M. Benett/Getty

Stanley Tucci is a family man, through and through.

The Devil Wears Prada star is the proud dad of five children. Tucci shares his three eldest kids with his late wife Kate Tucci, who died of breast cancer in 2009: twins Isabel and Nicolo, 23, and daughter Camilla, 21. After tying the knot in October 2012, Tucci and Felicity Blunt welcomed two children: Matteo, 8, and Emilia, 5.

Though the couple have welcomed children of their own, Tucci has previously opened up about his wife initially taking on the role of a stepparent to his three oldest children during an August 2017 interview with The Guardian.

“It is not easy to find somebody who is going to take on three teenagers and a widower,” he said. “That’s a lot. But she was willing to take on that challenge. She cares for the kids as if they are her own, and it is a tough role, being a step-parent.”

While Tucci is no stranger to showcasing what he’s cooking on his Instagram, he’s less forthcoming with details about his family. He keeps his children out of the spotlight and off of his social media but speaks fondly of fatherhood during interviews.

Learn more about Stanley Tucci’s five children ahead.

Isabel Concetta Tucci and Nicolo Robert Tucci, 23

David M. Benett/Getty

Fraternal twins Isabel Concetta Tucci and Nicolo Robert Tucci were born on Jan. 21, 2000, in New York City to Tucci and his late wife Kate. Both twins have largely kept out of the spotlight, rarely making public appearances with their famous dad.

Nicolo has tried his hand at acting, though. He appeared as the character Max in a 2019 episode of the mini-series MotherFatherSon — which starred Richard Gere.

Tucci has also spoken about his children at length in several interviews.

During a September 2010 interview with Reuters, he opened up about his children’s sense of humor. “I do joke around with my kids ... We laugh a lot,” he said, later describing Isabel, Nicolo and Camilla as “great kids."

He added: “They’re incredible. And they’re all really funny. Thank God.”

The Hunger Games star also shared that his children weren’t really interested in his career.

“My kids don’t really like to watch me in movies,” he said. “They just want me to be me."

In 2015, Isabel and Nicolo made a rare appearance at the Audi Polo Challenge alongside their sister Camilla, Tucci and both Felicity and Emily Blunt. The blended family posed for photos on the polo field in London.

Camilla Tucci, 21

Evan Agostini/Getty

Tucci welcomed his third child with his late wife Kate, daughter Camilla Tucci, in 2002. Like with his other children, Tucci has shared little about Camilla and raised her out of the spotlight.

During a January 2010 interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tucci did share his children’s reaction to his role as serial-killer George Harvey in 2009’s The Lovely Bones.

“They saw me dressed up as Mr. Harvey,” he explained of his three eldest kids, who were on set when he filmed the movie. “They were like, ‘Oooo. That’s really disgusting.’”

He also shared how he explained the dark nature of the movie to them. “I just say, 'And then the girl dies and I'm the person who kills her.' They'll say, 'Why do you kill her, Dad?' and I'll say, 'Because he's a very sick person. Okay, let's go eat,' " he said.

“They don’t really like to watch movies with me in them anyway. I think because I’m their father they just want me to be me,” Tucci continued, adding of Camilla: “When I was the bad guy in Kit Kittredge, my youngest daughter got really mad at me.”

Camilla was just 7 years old when her mom died of cancer. In an interview with NPR at the time, Tucci discussed his family’s grief.

“I'm sad for Kate that she can't be here, and I'm sad for my children that they didn't have the opportunity to spend more time with her because she was an extraordinary person,” he said.

Matteo Oliver Tucci, 8

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

More than two years after Tucci and Blunt tied the knot, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were expecting their first child together — Tucci’s fourth. Matteo Oliver Tucci was born on Jan. 25, 2015.

“I believe he is mine. We are all thrilled to welcome him to this cold, cruel world,” Tucci joked to PEOPLE at the time, adding, “We are all thrilled that he is here and healthy.”

It was important for Tucci to retain some of the family traditions that he and his late wife set for their children for his first child with Blunt. During his 2017 interview with The Guardian, he spoke about one specific daily ritual, explaining, “Bringing up my own kids, with my wife Kate, we sat down to dinner every night together. We both loved cooking.”

“Whenever we traveled for work, we would always get a place with a kitchen so we could cook,” he said. “Now, my [second] wife, Felicity Blunt, and I continue to do that with the kids and our 2-year-old son, Matteo. Food has become a kind of obsession with me, but it is more than that, it is another limb or organ, it is part of who I am.”

“It is vital that you have a meal together; nothing is more bonding or more healing,” he added.

The actor also opened up about parenting in his 50s. He explained, “Fatherhood [this time around] with our young son is great, although it is a little tougher when bending down to pick him up. You’re like, ‘oh, f---!’ That was quite different 17 years ago! But you know where to put your energy now, whereas when you were younger you didn’t. These days I am much calmer.”

During a May 2020 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Tucci shared that his then-5-year-old son had adopted “posh” mannerisms.

“We don’t know why he’s so posh,” Tucci said of Matteo. “My wife isn’t really posh, she speaks eloquently. I just don’t get it.”

He went on to tell a story of when Matteo couldn’t find one of his toys in his playroom. “He said [in a British accent], ‘I mean... It can’t just have vanished.’ Who says that?! He was 4,” Tucci joked.

Emilia Giovanna Tucci, 5

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In March 2018, Tucci and Blunt shared that they were expecting their second child together. Their daughter, Emilia Giovanna Tucci, was born on April 19, 2018.

“Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my better personalities,” Tucci joked to PEOPLE.

In a May 2020 essay for The Atlantic, Tucci wrote about life with his children during the lockdown period of the pandemic at their home in London. At the time, he was in quarantine with his wife, five kids and a friend of one of his eldest children from school who couldn’t travel back overseas.

“Cramming all these people with differing personalities, ages, needs, wants, etc. in a house for six weeks creates for an interesting dynamic,” he said. “For the most part, things have been going very well, meaning no one has murdered anyone yet, although I am sure one of them is plotting my demise as I type this.”



