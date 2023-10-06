Stanley Tucci shares plans for his own Italian restaurant in London

Stanley Tucci (Dave Benett)

Imagine if Stanley Tucci opened a restaurant. Well, it turns out he’s been dreaming about it too. The actor’s recent foray into the food world has seen him release a cookbook or two, become the TV host of a tasting tour of Italy, and this month, he released Tucci branded cookware. So what is the next natural step to take in his culinary career? Open an Italian in London, of course.

The Londoner ran into Tucci last night in a suitably foodie setting, the reopening of the dining hall at Harrods, where guests enjoyed an endless supply of sushi, wagyu beef, scallops, mini gourmet burgers, and champgne on tap. The Londoner was saying hello to former diarist Elizabeth Day, now an author and podcaster, when the Tucci and Felicity Blunt arrived. The pair immediately came to greet their pal Day, and we took the opportunity to ask Tucci if a Stan’s Italian was on the cards and what it would be like.

One word. “Small,” Tucci mouthed in an intentional whisper. “It would have 10 tables,” he said. “10 tables... that’s actually quite a good name,” he mused. Would 10 Tables be in London or Italy? “Well, I live here. It would certainly be practical.” The menu would boast traditional cuisine from all regions of Italy he said. When’s opening night? “In my dotage,” Tucci teased. “It’s a lot. You have to be there all the time and I wouldn’t be able to do that,” he added truthfully. In fairness, when would the actor, TV personality, author, and most lately, product developer, find the time?

Tucci and Blunt outstayed most of their fellow celebs at the event, including actors Will Poulter and Douglas Booth and singer Self Esteem, who nipped in to perform a few tunes. Not Nick Grimshaw, though, he was on the decks until the end of the night, with sushi ordered up to the booth to keep him going.