Stanley Tucci and 'Searching for Italy' Fans Are Going to Totally Love This News

Stanley Tucci has inspired Eva Longoria to eat her way through Mexico.

While fans of the hit docuseries Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy continue to wait for new episodes to air on CNN — which are set for spring 2022 — the highly anticipated season 2 premiere has now become a double header. On December 15, news broke that after just one season, Searching for Italy is getting its own spinoff with Eva as the host.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico will follow the Desperate Housewives star as she travels throughout Mexico learning the rich backstories behind beloved Mexican dishes and the people who created them. With 32 states and nine regions to explore in the Latin country, there will be a lot to experience. Viewers can expect to see Eva “harvest blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did” and “slow [cook] traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca,” according to a press release.

Secret’s out!! So excited for this to launch next year 😁

Big thank you to Stanley Tucci for setting the bar ❤️ https://t.co/3mVgVFVeeB — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) December 15, 2021

Shortly after Searching for Mexico was officially announced, Eva took to Twitter to celebrate the exciting news. "Secret’s out!! So excited for this to launch next year 😁," she wrote. "Big thank you to Stanley Tucci for setting the bar ❤️."

She shared a similar sentiment in a written statement and opened up about what this opportunity means to her.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true,” Eva said, per the network. “I am so proud of my Mexican American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico. I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

Unlike Searching for Italy, which premiered and aired weekly episodes on CNN, Searching for Mexico will be exclusively available to stream on the network’s upcoming streaming service CNN+. A press release revealed that CNN+ will debut in the first quarter of 2022 (between January and March) and Searching for Mexico will premiere “later in 2022.”

“Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and cuisine are a natural follow up to Stanley’s trip through Italy,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide. “We are thrilled she will take her journey on CNN+.”

What’s more, Stanley is also coming along for the ride. The Devil Wears Prada star is serving as an executive producer for Searching for Mexico.

