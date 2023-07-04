Stanley Tucci says it's "fine" for straight actors to play gay characters

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Stanley Tucci has said that it's "fine" for straight actors to play gay characters on screen as long as they do it "the right way".

Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Tucci opened up about straight actors playing gay roles, admitting that he thinks it's an actor's job to play different parts.

When asked for his thoughts on the subject, Tucci — who played gay roles in the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada and 2020's Supernova — said: "Obviously, I believe that's fine".

"I am always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk to me about The Devil Wears Prada or they talk about Supernova, and they say that 'it was just so beautiful,' you know, 'You did it the right way'. Because often, it's not done the right way."

He added: "An actor is an actor is an actor. You're supposed to play different people. You just are. That's the whole point of it."

This isn't the first time the actor has spoken about his thoughts on the acting process. Last year, Tucci shared his views on method acting, stating that he's against it.

Explaining why, Tucci said that actors should be able to switch off at the end of the day.

"You have to be able to forget it all at the end of each day's shoot. Otherwise, it destroys your life, and it also becomes indulgent," he said.

"Ultimately, it's not about you. It's about what story we are telling and how you fit into that story. That's my job as an actor."

