Stanley Tucci, Lila Moss, Gene Gallagher — inside the Royal Academy of Arts summer party

(The Royal Academy of Arts )

‘Art really connects us. It’s a commentary of what we’re living through... which is chaos.’ These were the words of activist and model Munroe Bergdorf at the Royal Academy of Art’s exhibition preview party which took place on Tuesday evening in central London. Whilst chaos may be our day-to-day reality, the gallery display was anything but chaotic. An elegant affair of champagne, canapés and well-dressed guests, hosted at the heart of London’s emerging, modern art scene.

The highly anticipated annual soirée marks the start of the summer for the capital’s glitterati — who were out in full force last night, with guests including Givenchy-clad pop-sensation Charli XCX, Stanley Tucci, Lila Moss, Layton Williams. Model and presenter Sydney Lima was on the scene reporting for ES Magazine. “My [drinks] limit is the sky,” artist Grayson Perry told her, whilst Gene Gallagher (son of Liam Gallagher) was keen to confess his love for art: “I love art, I’m a piece of art.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition was coordinated by British Painter David Remfry RA, who took inspiration for the theme of this year’s display, ‘Only Connect’, from E.M Forster’s Howards End.

If a gallery’s worth of art wasn’t entertainment enough, guests were also treated to a haunting, courtyard performance from New York-based soul group Gabriels . DJ Fat Tony could be spotted perusing the display (not behind the decks for this one), but what’s his idea of art? “My crazy ideas at 3am,” he told us.

The Royal Academy’s 255th Summer Exhibition runs from 13th June-20th August 2023; royalacademy.org.uk