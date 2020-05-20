Stanley Tucci goes from cocktails to culinary as he shares his gnocchi recipe

Stanley Tucci is somewhat of a culinary genius. (Getty Images)

If there’s anybody who can pick our moods up during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s Stanley Tucci.

It was only last month the the actor, 59, shared his Negroni masterclass in his own kitchen. Shortly after, he added a follow up, telling fans which food to pair with his aptly named ““quarantucci” drink.

We were already prepared to give the Devil Wears Prada star the lockdown content crown, but he is back and this time he’s teaching us how to make gnocchi.

Keep them coming, Tucci.

Anybody who has listened to Dolly Alderton’s Love Stories podcast featuring Tucci will know what a keen cook the Italian is.

He grew up around Italian cooking, so we know we’re in good hands with this recipe.

“Gnocchi has been one of our favourite lockdown dinners as it’s simple to make, uses few ingredients and everyone loves it,” Tucci said, explaining why he chose this particular recipe to share with fans.

“You can serve with pesto, marinara, fresh cherry tomatoes cooked in oil with garlic, or sage butter. Versatile and SO good.”

We’re sold.

Tucci added a side note that the recipe he has added to his Instagram caption should serve 4-5 people, but to bear in mind that he’s cooking for almost double that in his video.

Here’s how to make the recipe at home:

Ingredients

• 1.5 lbs/ 700g yellow fleshed potatoes, skin on

• Salt

• 1 large egg and egg yolk

• 2 teaspoons olive oil

• Approx. ¼ teaspoon of ground nutmeg

• ¾ to 1 cup / 100-125g of plain flour, as needed (00 flour if you have aka pasta flour as it’s extremely fine)

• 1 cup/ 85g finely grated parmesan cheese

• More flour for rolling, and semolina flour for dusting

Method

Cook until the potatoes are extremely tender when pierced with a fork but not breaking apart.

Drain the potatoes and let cool slightly, then remove the skin by simply peeling it off. Easiest to do when the potatoes are still warm.

Mash the potatoes in a bowl with a fork/potato masher, or use a ricer if you are fancy. Try to work out any lumps.

Make a well in the centre and liberally sprinkle a tablespoon of salt over the potatoes. Distribute your cheese and ¾ cup of your flour around the edge of your well.

- Mix your egg, oil, nutmeg and add to the well.

Using a fork start to gently incorporate your ingredients and then use your hands to bring together. Add more flour if needed to form a smooth dough.

Lightly flour a work surface, take a piece of dough (think the size of a small satsuma) and roll it out into a thin log, about half an inch thick. Cut into small pieces and place on a tray with either flour or ideally semolina flour. Coat by shaking the tray, this will stop them sticking. Keep going!

Once done ensure your tray is not over-crowded and each gnocchi is dusted with either flour or semolina.

You can cook straight away in boiling salted water. Or place in fridge.

When cooking the gnocchi will take only a minute to come to the top of the saucepan. Scoop off and add to a frying pan with your sauce.

Praise from fans came gushing in as soon as he posted the recipe, with people urging Tucci to start his own cooking show.

Now, that’s something we’d watch.



